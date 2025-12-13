Grooming gang jailed for rapes and assaults of girls
The men targeted vulnerable girls in Saltwell Park, Gateshead, supplying their victims with alcohol and cocaine
Five men who were part of an Eastern European grooming gang, targeting teenage girls in Gateshead, have been jailed.
Listen to this article
During an eight-week trial at Newcastle Crown Court, the four Romanians and an Albanian were found guilty of 31 charges involving six victims between 2014 and 2019 in October.
The girls, aged between 13 and 15, were sometimes given alcohol or cocaine before they were sexually abused and raped.
The court heard the victims were targeted by teenage boys, just a few years older than them, with the girls sometimes thinking they were in a relationship, before older men exploited them.
The gang were jailed on Friday for between 18 months and 14 years.
The court heard some of the offending centred around Saltwell Park where the men would meet to play football.
Read More: 'He has taken so much away from me': Victims of Gateshead grooming gang speak out in court
Read More: Afghan asylum seekers were ‘on the streets for a month’ after they admitted raping a 15-year-old schoolgirl
DCI Graeme Barr, of Northumbria police, said an inquiry was launched in July 2019 as it became apparent that there was “a group of males known to each other” who were offending against several victims.
He paid tribute to the victims, then aged between 13 and 16, who had displayed “bravery, composure and dignity” during an “extremely long” and complex investigation.
“The impact on them of what has happened to them cannot be measured," he continued.
“They have endured the most horrific offending. Every child has the right to grow up safe from harm but for these girls their childhood was snatched from them in the cruellest of ways.”
The men found guilty are:
- Bogdan Gugiuman, 44, of Gateshead, who was found guilty of three counts of rape, and supplying a class A drug. He was jailed for 14 years.
- Codrin Dura, 27, of Gateshead, who was found guilty of four counts of rape, four counts of sexual activity with a child, blackmail, attempted rape, serious sexual assault, supplying a class A drug, and arranging or facilitating commission of a child sex offence. He was jailed for 13 years.
- Klaudio Aleksiu, 28, of Windsor, who was found guilty of rape. He was jailed for six years.
- Leonard Paun, 23, of Gateshead, who was found guilty of five counts of rape, two counts of arranging or facilitating commission of a child sex offence, sexual activity with a child, sexual assault, supplying a class A drug, distributing photos of a child. He was jailed for five years and one month.
- Stefan Ciuraru, 22, of Gateshead, who was found guilty of four counts of sexual assault, sexual activity with a child, and causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity. He was jailed for 18 months, given his youth at the time of the offending.
The sentencing took into account that Aleksiu, Dura, and Paun were all juveniles at the time of offending.
A sixth man was found not guilty of all charges he faced.
The judge added that the men's nationality was "irrelevant to the sentencing process" but pointed out that "the information the court has is you all came to this country legally, most as children, and have stayed legitimately".