Five men who were part of an Eastern European grooming gang, targeting teenage girls in Gateshead, have been jailed.

During an eight-week trial at Newcastle Crown Court, the four Romanians and an Albanian were found guilty of 31 charges involving six victims between 2014 and 2019 in October.

The girls, aged between 13 and 15, were sometimes given alcohol or cocaine before they were sexually abused and raped.

The court heard the victims were targeted by teenage boys, just a few years older than them, with the girls sometimes thinking they were in a relationship, before older men exploited them.

The gang were jailed on Friday for between 18 months and 14 years.

The court heard some of the offending centred around Saltwell Park where the men would meet to play football.

