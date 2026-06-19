Kemi Badenoch told Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer that it was not too late to act.

Grooming gang criminals should not be eligible for early release, says Badenoch. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

Kemi Badenoch has urged the Government to amend the Sentencing Bill to prevent the early release of anyone involved in grooming gangs.

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Mrs Badenoch said that sentences for grooming gang perpetrators were, “in too many cases… far too short” and that early releases risked “a terrible experience for victims”. The Conservative leader's intervention comes after shadow equalities minister Mims Davies said Home Office resignations raised “serious concerns” about the Government delivering justice for rape gang victims. Ms Davies said one year on from Baroness Louise Casey’s review into group-based sexual exploitation, ministers were still being “too slow” and, in some areas, “simply superficial”. The shadow minister called on the Government to “step up” and protect women and girls during an urgent question to the Commons, raising concerns about recent resignations. Read more: First eight closed grooming gang cases to be reopened Read more: Rapist jailed after grooming and trafficking underage girls on Snapchat - as fugitive co-offender still on the run

Labour MP Jess Phillips quit as safeguarding minister earlier this year, accusing the Government of failing to be “bold” . Picture: Alamy

Labour MP Jess Phillips quit as safeguarding minister earlier this year, accusing the Government of failing to be “bold” and any real action by Sir Keir Starmer to tackle violence against women and girls came “in light of catastrophic mistakes”. Mrs Badenoch told Sir Keir Starmer that it was not too late to act. On potential early releases, she said: “Not only is this a terrible experience for victims, but dangerous individuals will be on the streets again. “It is not too late for the government to change course, but I urge the Prime Minister to change his Bill to ensure all rapists, paedophiles and child groomers are prevented from getting earlier release.” On Thursday, Crime and Policing minister Sarah Jones admitted that Baroness Casey has been right to push the Government to go faster but insisted they are “pushing to get all of this work done as quickly as possible”.