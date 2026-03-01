Ms Oliver says successive governments have yet to implement many of the child protection reforms recommended in the IICSA report

Former detective Maggie Oliver is taking the government to court over failures on child sexual exploitation. Picture: Alamy

By Poppy Jacobs

Grooming gang whistleblower Maggie Oliver is taking the Government to court over failures on child sexual exploitation.

Ms Oliver’s charity is heading to the High Court next week to bring a judicial review against the Government over its alleged failure to implement recommendations following the Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse (IICSA). The inquiry, chaired by Alexis Jay, was launched to examine how public and private institutions failed to protect children from sexual abuse. It took seven years to complete, and cost £200 million. Concluding in 2022, its final report recommended 20 major reforms to child protection in England and Wales. Ms Oliver set up The Maggie Oliver Foundation after leaving Greater Manchester Police (GMP) where she was a whistleblower about the force’s inaction over grooming gangs. She said despite repeated public commitments, successive governments have yet to implement many of the child protection reforms recommended in the IICSA report. Read more: Skydiver dies after jump at airfield in Devon Read more: Reform UK would limit polls to British citizens and scale back postal votes

Ms Oliver’s charity is heading to the High Court to bring a judicial review against the Government over its alleged failure to implement recommendations following the Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse (IICSA). Picture: Alamy

Key recommendations authorities are still not doing is collecting ethnic and religious data on perpetrators of child abuse. A recent report by Baroness Louise Casey found a significant over-representation of Asian men who are suspects in grooming gangs, adding though authorities are in “denial”, more needs to be done to understand why this is the case. Other recommendations still to be implemented are ensuring children in care have the same access to justice as others and ending the use of pain-inducing restraint on children in custody, a practice described in the IICSA report as “amounting to torture”. Ms Oliver said: “The Government has promised another national inquiry, this time focused on so-called ‘grooming gangs’. "Survivors have every right to be heard, but why launch another inquiry when the recommendations of the last one remain unimplemented? “After years of testimony and hundreds of millions of pounds spent, survivors should not be asked to relive their most traumatic experiences only to see no meaningful action follow.

Expert advisor of the Independent panel inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse Professor Alexis Jay, who chaired the inquiry into grooming gangs in the UK. Picture: Alamy