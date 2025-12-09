A former children’s commissioner will chair the national inquiry into grooming gangs after months of delays.

Baroness Anne Longfield will lead the inquiry over three years with a budget of £65 million.

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood set out the appointment and the inquiry’s terms of reference in the Commons on Tuesday.

Of her appointment, Baroness Longfield said: “The Inquiry owes it to the victims, survivors and the wider public to identify the truth, address past failings and ensure that children and young people today are protected in a way that others were not.

“The Inquiry will follow the evidence and will not shy away from difficult or uncomfortable truths wherever we find them.”

