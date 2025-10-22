This week has seen four women quit the victims and survivors liaison panel, with survivors levelling heavy criticism at the Home Office

Sir Keir Starmer has insisted the grooming gangs inquiry will not be "watered down.". Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

The Prime Minister has promised the grooming gangs inquiry will “never be watered down” after four survivors resigned from its victims panel.

Challenged over the resignations today, Sir Keir Starmer declared "injustice will have no place to hide" as he told MPs Baroness Louise Casey will support the inquiry. This week has seen four women quit the victims and survivors liaison panel, with survivors levelling heavy criticism at the Home Office over their handling of the inquiry. One of the women, Ellie-Ann Reynolds, said victims were not allowed to seek support from friends or family, from other survivors and were "discouraged" from speaking outside of the panel.

Speaking during PMQs today, the Prime Minister said: “The inquiry is not and will never be watered down. Its scope will not change. “It will examine the ethnicity and religion of the offenders, and we will find the right person to chair the inquiry. “I can tell the house today, Mr Speaker, that Dame Louise Casey will now support the work of the inquiry, and it will get to the truth. Injustice will have no place to hide.” Baroness Casey, a former victims’ commissioner, previously led a “national audit” of group-based child sexual exploitation that found “many examples” of organisations shying away from discussion of “ethnicity or cultural factors” in such offences “for fear of appearing racist”. Her findings, published in June 2025, prompted Sir Keir to order the creation of the national inquiry. Sir Keir defended his government’s handling of the inquiry after Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch, speaking on behalf of survivor Fiona Goddard, asked: “Being dismissed and contradicted by a minister when you’re telling the truth takes you right back to that feeling of not being believed all over again.

“Fiona’s question is simple: ‘What’s the point in speaking up if we’re just going to be called liars?’” It comes after Environment Secretary Emma Reynolds apologised to the women for what they saw as silencing and insisted it "shouldn't have happened". She told Nick Ferrari at Breakfast that she didn't know why the women would have been told they couldn't speak outside the panel, with the women previously reporting that they felt "gagged". She said: "I think for me, the voices of these women are at the front and centre of this inquiry. They have to be." In the Commons on Wednesday, Sir Keir defended Ms Phillips, saying: “I respect the views of all the survivors, and there are different views, I accept that.

Jess Phillips, Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Safeguarding and Violence Against Women and Girls. Picture: Alamy