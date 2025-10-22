The Mayor of London is under pressure after being accused of ‘stonewalling’ questions when questioned by Assembly Members in City Hall earlier this year

Sadiq Khan is facing growing pressure over investigations into grooming gangs in London. Picture: Alamy

By Frankie Elliott

Sir Sadiq Khan has been labelled "delusional" over grooming gangs operating in London, as survivors and experts say child sex abuse is "rife" in the capital.

The Mayor of London is under pressure after he was accused of ‘stonewalling’ questions about grooming gangs when questioned by Assembly Members in City Hall earlier this year. But several social workers, charities, experts and survivors have now described how child sexual abuse by gangs is "ubiquitous across the capital". Read more: Mahmood vows grooming gang inquiry will 'leave no hiding place' despite survivors stepping down Read more: Inflation unexpectedly holds at 3.8 per cent ahead of Rachel Reeves' £2bn 'Budget tax raid on middle classes'

Chris Wild, who has worked in London’s care system for the past 15 years, said he had dealt with more than 40 cases of child sexual exploitation where no action was taken. Picture: X

Those at the centre of the crisis say gangs are allowed to operate in London unchallenged because of the Metropolitan Police's failure to communicate effectively with local authorities, according to The Standard. Chris Wild, who has worked in London's care system for the past 15 years, said he had dealt with more than 40 cases of child sexual exploitation where no action was taken. He added that children were taking their own lives because their cries fell on deaf ears and "nothing happened" to the perpetrators. "It's on the rise. The statistics are going up [and] children will continue to be abused because we don't have the right laws or legislations in place," he told the Express. "To hear reports from the Mayor's office saying ‘but this is not a problem here’ show the guy's deluded. You've got to ask yourself the question: ‘who are they protecting? What are they protecting?’” Earlier this year, Sir Sadiq told the Conservative’s leader on the London Assembly, Susan Hall, that he did not know what she meant by 'grooming gangs' operating in the city. He claimed child exploitation in the capital was centred predominantly around county lines drug-dealing gangs, a response he has frequently given when questioned about child sexual exploitation. "We do have issues in London with young girls being groomed for county lines,” the Mayor said.

Several social workers, charities, experts and survivors told the Standard that child sexual abuse by gangs was "ubiquitous across the capital". Picture: Getty

"Some of those girls are used for sex and that is one of the reasons why I have set up things like the Lighthouse [a City Hall-funded project that helps survivors of child sexual abuse in north London] and why we are investing in London’s Violence and Exploitation Support Service." Responding to these latest claims, a spokesperson for the Mayor of London told LBC: "Any individuals or gangs exploiting young women and girls for sex are utterly abhorrent. They must face the full force of the law. Anyone with any information about any crimes should contact the police so that action can be taken. "The Mayor and the Met police are committed to doing all they can to protect women and children in London from organised criminal and sexual exploitation, including instances of gangs sexually exploiting young women and girls. "As well as record funding for the police, the Mayor asked the HMICFRS to look into child protection at the Met, including the effectiveness of the Met police service response to child sexual exploitation and child criminal exploitation. Action has been taken on all recommendations. "The Mayor has also set up a Violence and Exploitation Support Service which provides specialist support to young Londoners who are vulnerable, caught up in or at risk of being exploited in the capital as well as helping to set up Lighthouse - a City Hall-funded project that helps survivors of child sexual abuse. "The Mayor has invested more than £233m to tackle VAWG in all its forms and is supporting the Met’s V100 action to go after the most prolific offenders as well as delivering vital Met reform to boost public protection. The Met have also adopted a new ‘Child First’ approach to safeguarding –including an enhanced approach to dealing with vulnerable missing children - to ensure Child Sexual Exploitation is treated with the seriousness is deserves. “The Mayor continues to support and challenge the Met to do more and is working closely with partners in London to ensure no child is left unprotected.” Britain's grooming gang scandal has long been associated with a handful of northern towns, with London's problems barely mentioned. In 2017, the Met launched the east London: Operation Grandbye investigation, sparked by allegations from four girls aged between 13 and 15, who said they had been raped by men based around the Stratford Centre. Officers went on to identify 18 girls as victims, most aged 14 and 15. This case was just the tip of the iceberg. In the past two years, several independent reports published by London boroughs have suggested that young girls are being groomed by groups of men. Child Safeguarding practise reviews ordered the investigations after several children were reported to have been sexually and criminally exploited. Many of these cases involved vulnerable youngsters, often in care, who had been let down by the very authorities meant to protect them.

Britain's grooming gangs inquiry will leave "no hiding place" for those involved in the scandal, Shabana Mahmood said. Picture: Getty