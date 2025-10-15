The Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) has warned that Rachel Reeves needs to be "bold" when she delivers her Budget next month or face a repeat of last year, with more cuts or tax rises potentially on the horizon.

The IFS said it expected the Chancellor would need to find at least £22 billion next month, thanks to rising borrowing costs, weaker growth forecasts and spending commitments made since the spring.

Reeves announced tax rises worth £40 billion a year at her first Budget last November, including hikes to payroll taxes paid by employers, and insisted she would not repeat such rises in subsequent years.

If the Chancellor manages to find £22 billion, that would restore the £10 billion of headroom she previously left herself against her self-imposed debt rules.

Although it does not include the cost of widely expected announcements on abolishing the two-child benefit cap and maintaining the freeze on fuel duty.

But the IFS said there was a "strong case" for the Chancellor to go further, arguing that a £10 billion buffer was not enough to ensure stability and would leave her "limping from one forecast to the next".

IFS director Helen Miller said: "For Rachel Reeves, the Budget will feel like groundhog day."

She added that the situation was "to a large extent" of the Chancellor's own making, after choosing to "operate her fiscal rules with such teeny tiny headroom" that left her exposed to "run-of-the-mill forecast changes".

The IFS said implementing a larger fiscal consolidation in November would be "the most straightforward route" to avoiding similar challenges in future years.