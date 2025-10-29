With less than a month to go before the Budget, the group have written to Rachel Reeves to warn that more than half of larger families could fall into poverty as a direct result of the cap.

The signatories, organised by Save the Children and 'No Limits to Childhood', warn that together the policies have become “the largest driver of rising child poverty in the UK" and must be overturned in full.

The group write that the two child limit and benefit cap are "economically inefficient" because it "undermines public health, early years development and educational outcomes.... This in turn increases pressure on local services, including schools, health and housing."

The letter, seen by LBC, says: "The long-term cost to the economy from lost productivity, reduced tax revenues and higher public spending outweighs the short-term savings from these policies."

They say that the two child limit generates around £3.6billion a year, but the cost of child poverty costs far more - £39billion a year.

The Treasury is said to be considering a number of options of how to lift it ahead of the major fiscal event at the end of November, but it will depend on the state of the public finances and how much there is to spend.

The cap - which limits the amount of benefits that a family can receive to the first two children - was brought in under David Cameron's Conservatives, but Labour MPs have long been pushing to scrap it.

Sir Keir Starmer ordered a child poverty strategy to look into how it can be done, and Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson, who heads up the group, has indicated it will go.

LBC reported last month that Downing Street was looking at putting a mention to lifting the cap into the PM's Labour party conference speech, but had yet to make a decision on exactly how it would be lifted.

Government insiders told LBC last night that no final decision had yet been made - but it was expected to be scored as part of the upcoming Budget, due at the end of November.

They stressed that the Government was looking for a move that would help lift children out of poverty, and keep the public finances on track.

Treasury officials are said to be concerned that scrapping it altogether would cost a whopping £4.5billion.

Read more: Reeves vows to defy economic gloom despite raft of grim forecasts ahead of crunch Budget

Read more: Labour launch crackdown on four-day week councils in bid to improve local services