Walk down almost any high street in Britain and you'll see what's at stake. A local high street is greater than the sum of its parts, they bring people together, create communities and provide essential jobs. Too many towns have watched shops close, units sitting empty and footfall falling. Every shuttered front makes the next one more likely, because when people stop coming into town, the café, the pharmacy and the independent shop next door feel it too.

As the Liberal Democrat Business Spokesperson, and MP for Richmond Park, I hear all too often the challenges retailers face - rising business rates, employer costs and energy bills. Every new business brings jobs, training and shoppers to the high street. We want retailers to thrive. Whether they can, depends on what the Chancellor decides in this Budget.

The Prime Minister has said he wants to deliver growth in every postcode. The high street is where people will judge whether that promise is real and whether that plan is working.

But it’s never been harder to be a business on the high street. When I speak with retailers, they all say the same thing, the cost to run a business is going up and up, many are struggling to cope, stopping them investing in and growing their businesses. This is counterintuitive - Burnham has said he is leading a growth agenda - to see economic growth, we must give businesses the breathing room and confidence to grow.

Research from the British Retail Consortium revealed that over the past two years, retailers have absorbed an extra £6.5 billion in employment costs.

If the Chancellor wants to support the high street, and deliver on their growth in every postcode agenda - there’s a quick fix that would go a long way. We must reverse the government’s National Insurance Contributions hike.

Liberal Democrats repeatedly warned that Labour’s jobs tax would hammer job opportunities for young people, and that their business rates hikes would kill off high street job opportunities which give so many young people their first job. When Rachel Reeves introduced it in her disastrous 2024 budget we opposed it, and two years on, that remains true.

Let’s not forget, with more than one million young people currently not in education, employment, or training, the Chancellor cannot afford to put the first step into work further out of reach.

According to the British Retail Consortium, one in five people began their career in retail, a sector whose flexible, local roles give many young people their first step into the workplace. These jobs have fallen away as a direct result of the government’s jobs tax.

It is not only the Government’s unfair NICs hike that is letting the high street down. We have all seen a rapid rise in our energy bills over the last few years. Under the Government’s plans, support for businesses, schools, hospitals and care homes will be cut by as much as 85% in April. They are removing the unit price cap on business energy prices under the “Energy Bill Relief Scheme” and replacing it with a significantly smaller discount.

In April, a typical medium-sized business (with mid-level energy consumption) will see a hit of around £6,600 a year. That’s an 85% cut in energy support.

The Liberal Democrats are on the side of the high street, we want business to thrive, not survive. That is why we are calling for the existing “Energy Bill Relief Scheme” to be continued for another six months protecting businesses from higher bills.

Liberal Democrats are committed to building town centres that inspire pride for generations to come. It is time to stop ignoring the decline of our high streets and breathe new life into them as vibrant hubs for the future.

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Sarah Olney MP is the Lib Dem Business Spokesperson.

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