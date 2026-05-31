By LBC Staff

The UK is set to welcome fresher conditions on Sunday as baking heat gives way to cooler temperatures and sporadic rain.

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The Met Office said Saturday marked the end of the sweltering heatwave that has baked the nation for much of this week, with the mercury nearing 30C in south-east England. On Sunday, scattered showers are expected across the UK, with temperatures closer to the average for this time of year.Highs of 24C are expected in London on Sunday, with 19C in Birmingham, 17C in Aberdeen and 19C in Belfast. Meanwhile, outbreaks of rain are expected to be most frequent and heaviest in northern and western areas, while the east and southeast remain mostly clear. Read more: Downpours and cloudy skies for some this weekend after record-breaking heatwave Read more: Will June 2026 be even hotter than May?

Scattered showers are expected across the UK. Picture: Getty

On Tuesday, England and Wales experienced their hottest May days on record as temperatures soared to 35.1C in Kew Gardens, west London, while 32.9C was measured at Cardiff’s Bute Park, the Met Office said.At least 14 people died during the heatwave after getting into difficulties in bodies of water. On Saturday, Nottinghamshire Police said a 19-year-old man had died after entering the water at Balderton Lake, off Heron Way in New Balderton. Emergency services were called to the scene on Thursday where the man was recovered from the water and treated at the scene before being taken to hospital.

The force said the family has been informed and were being supported by specialist officers. There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances and a report will be prepared for the coroner, police said. It comes after police said a 15-year-old girl had died in hospital on Saturday after getting into difficulties in the sea off the coast of Merseyside on Bank Holiday Monday. Chiedza Nyanjowa, from Cheshire, was taken to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital after swimming at Formby beach, Merseyside Police said. In a statement, the force said the family would like to express their gratitude to people who had helped the teenager, who they described as a “bubbly person” who loved cooking and wanted to be a nurse so she could “give back”. The hot weather has attracted many people to open-water swimming, resulting in a number of deaths in South Yorkshire, West Yorkshire, Cornwall, Hampshire, Warwickshire, Cheshire, Pembrokeshire, Lincolnshire and Lancashire over recent days. These include a 72-year-old woman who died after being pulled from the water at West Angle Bay beach in Pembrokeshire, Wales, on Sunday and a 13-year-old boy, understood to be Reco Puttock, who died after getting into difficulty at Leadbeater Dam, near Halifax, West Yorkshire, on Monday.