A school in Birmingham has sent a minibus to collect kids bunking off to play Grand Theft Auto 6 in a bid to prevent a significant dip in attendance.

Ninestiles secondary school is also offering its pupils prizes if they attend all their lessons this week in an effort to stop them from staying home.

The academy's mock exam timetable has been adjusted in the hopes of avoiding absences.

Alex Hughes, the principal of Ninestiles, which is part of the Summit Learning Trust, said: “We have been working hard to make this a particularly engaging and positive week for our learners, with a range of activities designed to encourage strong attendance.

“This has included careers-focused assemblies and information events, colleagues visiting the local community in our school minibus to help bring learners into school, and a prize draw for everyone who achieves 100 per cent attendance across the week.”

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