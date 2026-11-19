Academy deploys school minibus to round-up truant pupils playing GTA VI
Ninestiles Secondary School is also offering its pupils prizes if they attend all their lessons this week after the long-awaited game launched
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A school in Birmingham has sent a minibus to collect kids bunking off to play Grand Theft Auto 6 in a bid to prevent a significant dip in attendance.
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Ninestiles secondary school is also offering its pupils prizes if they attend all their lessons this week in an effort to stop them from staying home.
The academy's mock exam timetable has been adjusted in the hopes of avoiding absences.
Alex Hughes, the principal of Ninestiles, which is part of the Summit Learning Trust, said: “We have been working hard to make this a particularly engaging and positive week for our learners, with a range of activities designed to encourage strong attendance.
“This has included careers-focused assemblies and information events, colleagues visiting the local community in our school minibus to help bring learners into school, and a prize draw for everyone who achieves 100 per cent attendance across the week.”
Read more: GTA VI is the Christmas gift Britain’s NEETs didn’t need
Read more: Long wait finally over as GTA VI goes live in the UK
The launch of Grand Theft Auto VI broke more broadband records as gamers rushed to download it on Wednesday night.
Shenley Academy in Weoley Castle, Birmingham, has also asked pupils to avoid missing school to play the game.
In a letter to parents, the school said that while some pupils will inevitably play the game’, it is "imperative that they do so outside of school hours".
Parents in England face fines if their children miss school without being authorised. School absence fines in England begin at £80 per child if paid within 21 days.
However, a parent fined twice over the same child within a three-year period can be charged up to £160.
As well as kids, an estimated 2.8 million UK adults were expected to play the much anticipated game on Thursday, with thousands booking the day off work, and many more calling in sick.
The launch broke more broadband records as gamers rushed to download it on Wednesday night.
BT and EE network data revealed that Fort Augustus, a village in Loch Ness, Scotland, recorded the biggest percentage uplift in gaming download traffic anywhere in the UK from the start of the pre-downloads last week onwards.
Feltham in West London took second place, followed by Liverpool, Sheffield and Birmingham.
LBC has approached Ninestiles for comment.