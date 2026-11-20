GTA 6 breaks records as estimated sales top $2.3bn
The sixth instalment of the action-adventure game saw more than 24.5 million copies sold in pre-orders and day-one sales, totalling about $2.36 billion (£1.8 billion)
Enjoy your favourite LBC shows with ad-free Catch Up, weekly competition entries and an exclusive newsletter. Subscribe to LBC Catch Up Plus from £4.99 a month
Grand Theft Auto 6 raked in more than $2.3 billion on what has become the biggest video game launch day in history.
Listen to this article
After 13 years, GTA 6 was finally released by developers Rockstar Games on Thursday to rave reviews across the board.
The sixth instalment of the action-adventure game saw more than 24.5 million copies sold in pre-orders and day-one sales, totalling about $2.36 billion (£1.8 billion), according to Sensor Tower.
It surpassed the pre-orders of the previous frontrunner, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, by more than $600 million dollars.
Read more: 'The Trial of GTA VI': LBC's Crime Correspondent Andy Hughes gives his verdict on the blockbuster game
Read more: GTA VI is the Christmas gift Britain’s NEETs didn’t need
Sensor Tower expects all other games to see a fall in daily players by at least 10 per cent in the month after launch.
Some 2.8 million UK adults were set to play the game on launch day alone, according to a Uswitch poll commissioned earlier this month.
Many called in sick to work, while others booked the day off as annual leave.
HR software firm BrightHR, which serves more than one million employees at around 70,000 companies in the UK, said it recorded a 56 per cent increase in sickness absence on Thursday, compared to Thursday last week.
Deel, which provides HR services for thousands of UK firms, said there had been a 21 per cent increase in the number of requests to have this Thursday off work, compared to Thursday November 20, 2025.
School management software provider Arbor said its provisional attendance figures showed about 35,000 more secondary school pupils were absent on Thursday, compared with Monday to Wednesday this week.
The figures from morning registers taken in more than 1,400 secondary schools, also showed Thursday had the lowest attendance of any school day in the past two weeks.
The launch of the game also broke a number of broadband records as gamers rushed to download it.
Virgin Media O2 said its traffic record between 8pm and 10pm on Wednesday was 9.4% higher than the previous evening record, set last week by those “pre-loading” the software ahead of the release.
BT and EE networks also recorded their highest-ever home broadband traffic peak in the lead-up to the midnight release.
In some areas, the sheer size of the game was expected to cause problems with downloads.