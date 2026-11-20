The sixth instalment of the action-adventure game saw more than 24.5 million copies sold in pre-orders and day-one sales, totalling about $2.36 billion (£1.8 billion)

A woman walks by billboards advertising the latest installment of the action-adventure video game "Grand Theft Auto VI" are seen near Times Square in New York. Picture: RYAN MURPHY/Getty

By Rebecca Henrys

Grand Theft Auto 6 raked in more than $2.3 billion on what has become the biggest video game launch day in history.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Sensor Tower expects all other games to see a fall in daily players by at least 10 per cent in the month after launch. Some 2.8 million UK adults were set to play the game on launch day alone, according to a Uswitch poll commissioned earlier this month. Many called in sick to work, while others booked the day off as annual leave.

HR software firm BrightHR, which serves more than one million employees at around 70,000 companies in the UK, said it recorded a 56 per cent increase in sickness absence on Thursday, compared to Thursday last week. Deel, which provides HR services for thousands of UK firms, said there had been a 21 per cent increase in the number of requests to have this Thursday off work, compared to Thursday November 20, 2025.

The story follows the criminal duo of Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos. Picture: Rockstar Games

School management software provider Arbor said its provisional attendance figures showed about 35,000 more secondary school pupils were absent on Thursday, compared with Monday to Wednesday this week. The figures from morning registers taken in more than 1,400 secondary schools, also showed Thursday had the lowest attendance of any school day in the past two weeks. The launch of the game also broke a number of broadband records as gamers rushed to download it.

Fans of the video game Grand Theft Auto (GTA) gather at PlayStation cafes to play GTA 6. Picture: Anadolu/Getty