Game experts have estimated that the upcoming Grand Theft Auto 6 could take players an average of 50 hours to complete the main mission, and many might take time off work to do it.

The long-awaited game, which is released on Thursday, has a playable map that is double the size of the previous installment, which was released in 2013.

And there are also side quests and exploration, which could mean the total time to get to 100% completion could be much longer.

According to CharlieHR, 2.1 million UK employees (7%) are expected to have booked Thursday off work for the launch, while 4.5 million (one in seven) said that they would phone in sick to play if they cannot get holiday.

Here are some of the FAQs about the release of the game.

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