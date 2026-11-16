One in seven workers could skip work to play GTA 6 - which might take 50 hours to finish
Reports that game might take more than two days of continuous play to fully complete, with map nearly twice as big as previous entry in series
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Game experts have estimated that the upcoming Grand Theft Auto 6 could take players an average of 50 hours to complete the main mission, and many might take time off work to do it.
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The long-awaited game, which is released on Thursday, has a playable map that is double the size of the previous installment, which was released in 2013.
And there are also side quests and exploration, which could mean the total time to get to 100% completion could be much longer.
According to CharlieHR, 2.1 million UK employees (7%) are expected to have booked Thursday off work for the launch, while 4.5 million (one in seven) said that they would phone in sick to play if they cannot get holiday.
Here are some of the FAQs about the release of the game.
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Rob Nelson, head of development for the producers Rockstar North, previously said it took him 80 hours to get from start to finish on the main game but said he did attempt side quests along the way.
Sales of the game start from around £65, and there is an option to download it or buy a box with a download code.
Are there additional charges with GTA?
Some fans have picked up on a detail in the terms and conditions when pre-downloading GTA 6, which states that every order comes with a subscription to GTA+.
This membership unlocks additional content within the game and also more in-game credit to spend, and is available for £6.99 per month.
After a free first month, GTA+ will then auto-renew monthly until cancelled.
The subscription can be cancelled and opted out of at any time.