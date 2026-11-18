Can I play GTA 6 early by changing timezone to New Zealand?
It is possible to change your account to New Zealand to get Grand Theft Auto early, but the question is whether you think it is worth the effort
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It is Christmas Eve for gamers with the eagerly awaited Grand Theft Auto 6 set to be released in the UK tomorrow - but for some, that is not soon enough.
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Rockstar Games is set to release the first entry in the series in 13 years at midnight on Thursday, November 19, and fans already have the opportunity to pre-download it.
GTA 6 will be released on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One via cloud streaming at that point, but fans are discussing whether it is possible to play sooner if they set their time zone to New Zealand.
The Oceanian country will be the first place anywhere with access to the game, with Australia not far behind.
At the time of writing, there is still more than 12 hours to wait for players in the UK - including in Dundee, where the game is made. But can you get to play any sooner?
Read also: Countdown to Grand Theft Auto VI begins – here’s everything you need to know
GTA 6 release date in the UK
Grand Theft Auto VI will be released on Thursday, November 19, in the UK, as it will be in the rest of the world.
It costs £69.99, with an Ultimate Edition priced at £89.99.
What time can New Zealand play GTA 6?
New Zealand is 13 hours ahead of the UK, which means that GTA 6 it is now November 19 in the country, and the game is available to play there.
Can you play games early by switching time zones?
For the Xbox Series X or S, scroll in the settings menu down to "system" and then click on "language and location".
If you change the location to New Zealand, you can then restart and play as if you are Down Under.
There may be a few quirks due to the game being in another area, but you won't be charged in NZ dollars unless you have not already downloaded GTA 6.
It is harder to pull off the switch on PlayStation 5, but gamers suggest creating a whole new account with console sharing and offline play enabled, and setting New Zealand as your country.
You will then need to download the game as if you are in New Zealand, which could take a while.