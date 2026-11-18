It is possible to change your account to New Zealand to get Grand Theft Auto early, but the question is whether you think it is worth the effort

Some gamers cannot wait to play Grand Theft Auto VI. Picture: Imago/Alamy

By William Mata

It is Christmas Eve for gamers with the eagerly awaited Grand Theft Auto 6 set to be released in the UK tomorrow - but for some, that is not soon enough.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Rockstar Games is set to release the first entry in the series in 13 years at midnight on Thursday, November 19, and fans already have the opportunity to pre-download it. GTA 6 will be released on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One via cloud streaming at that point, but fans are discussing whether it is possible to play sooner if they set their time zone to New Zealand. The Oceanian country will be the first place anywhere with access to the game, with Australia not far behind. At the time of writing, there is still more than 12 hours to wait for players in the UK - including in Dundee, where the game is made. But can you get to play any sooner? Read also: Countdown to Grand Theft Auto VI begins – here’s everything you need to know

GTA 6 is being released on the PS5 and Xbox Series X and S. Picture: Victor Joly/Alamy