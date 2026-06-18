Rockstar has revealed the cover art and pre-order date for Grand Theft Auto 6.

The title - one of the most hotly anticipated gaming releases - will be available or pre-order on June 25.

It will go on sale for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S on 19 November.

Rockstar is yet to announce how much the game will cost, which has fuelled feverish speculation among fans online.

Rumours have swirled that GTA-6 could be the first ever game to sell for $100 (£75). Rockstar owners TakeTwo have played down the possibility that the title could sell for more than $70 (£53).

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