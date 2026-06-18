GTA 6 pre-order date and cover art revealed
The title - one of the most highly anticipated gaming releases - will be available or pre-order on June 25
Rockstar has revealed the cover art and pre-order date for Grand Theft Auto 6.
Listen to this article
The title - one of the most hotly anticipated gaming releases - will be available or pre-order on June 25.
It will go on sale for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S on 19 November.
Rockstar is yet to announce how much the game will cost, which has fuelled feverish speculation among fans online.
Rumours have swirled that GTA-6 could be the first ever game to sell for $100 (£75). Rockstar owners TakeTwo have played down the possibility that the title could sell for more than $70 (£53).
Read more: GTA 6 delayed again! Fans' long wait for highly-anticipated game just got longer
Read more: Rockstar drops GTA 6 trailer a day early after online leak
Rockstar also released the cover art for the new release in a 30 second video, set against upbeat synth music.
The pastel-toned collage depicts the faces of the game's protagonists, Jason and Lucia, above the logo.
There are pictures of a speedboat cruising through water, a flamingo and an image of a crocodile in a nod to the setting of the game in the fictional state of Leonida, based on Florida.
The previous instalment of the series, GTA 5, was released in 2013 and became the second best-selling game of all time.
Much of GTA 6's detail is yet to be revealed, with Rockstar only releasing two trailers so far.
The second of these clips, released in May, has amassed over 100 million views and gave players more insight into the backstory of protagonists Jason and Lucia - a criminal couple living in Leonida.
Gamers were also shown new characters and map locations in the three-minute clip.