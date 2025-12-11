These sackings came just days before Rockstar announced its latest delay of the much-anticipated Grand Theft Auto 6.

Grand Theft Auto VI. Picture: PA

By Henry Moore

Sir Keir Starmer has vowed to investigate the “concerning” sacking of more than 30 video game developers working at Grand Theft Auto creator Rockstar.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Independent Workers' Union of Great Britain (IWGB) told LBC that 31 workers at the UK-based gaming giant were fired in what they described as “the most blatant and ruthless act of union busting in the history of the games industry". The workers were discussing unionisation in a private forum, the IWGB told LBC. Rockstar, for its part, claims the employees were sacked for sharing confidential information in a public channel, an allegation they staunchly reject. The sackings were recently raised during Prime Minister’s Questions, with Sir Keir describing the allegations against Rockstar as “deeply concerning.” "Every worker has the right to join a trade union and we're determined to strengthen workers rights and ensure they don't face unfair consequences for being part of a union,” the PM said. “Our ministers will look into the particular case.” Read more: GTA 6 delayed again! Fans' long wait for highly-anticipated game just got longer

Protests took place outside the Take Two offices this week. Picture: IWGB

“We steadfastly say that that's not true,” Spring McParlin-Jones, Chair of the IWGB, told LBC. “The places being referred to weren't public, they were absolutely private channels made up almost entirely of Rockstar employees, plus a handful of union representatives.” Pointing to a previous GTA 6 leak that made headlines, they added: “The idea that like 30 plus people have been leaking information and none of that has come to light. “I think it's just beggar's belief.” McParlin-Jones added the IWGB is exploring legal options to get the employees reinstated. LBC has reached out to Rockstar to comment, but the gaming giant told Bloomberg: "Last week, we took action against a small number of individuals who were found to be distributing and discussing confidential information in a public forum, a violation of our company policies.” These sackings came just days before Rockstar announced the latest delay of the much-anticipated Grand Theft Auto 6, which is expected to make somewhere in the region of $10billion when it launches next November. Industry insiders have insisted the delay has no connection to the sackings, but McParlin-Jones suggests a lack of workers' rights in the gaming industry plays a central role in the ever-increasing number of setbacks studios face.

The IWGB alleges Rockstar has engaged in union busting. Picture: IWGB