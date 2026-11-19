I would like to publicly confess to the following crimes:

I have deliberately run over pedestrians. I have brutally murdered police officers. I have ransacked corner shops, orchestrated criminal heists and grown illegal drugs… on Grand Theft Auto 5.

I have removed the steps from swimming pools to watch innocent people drown and started house fires to watch them burn… on The Sims.

And I’ve taken a sniper rifle to my enemies, used a razor-laced bowler hat to decapitate others and used all manner of dastardly techniques to eliminate my opponents… on James Bond Nightfire.

But none of that makes me a real-life threat, because none of it is real-life.

With the long-awaited release of Grand Theft Auto 6, the age-old debate about whether violent video games lead to real-life lawlessness has reared its head again. The Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch was asked about the issue at a press conference earlier this week.

Her response was hugely refreshing, saying: “I remember in my childhood playing Mortal Kombat and Street Fighter. I didn’t hit anybody after playing those games” before pointing out the bigger concern is the amount of time some young people spend playing such games, as opposed to the content of them.

Thank goodness Kemi Badenoch has taken a different approach to American conservatives in the 1990s, who turned their campaign against violent video games into a Mary Whitehouse-style moral crusade. Because if we are incapable of drawing a distinction between entertainment and reality, then where does it stop?

Are we going to have to ban The Sopranos or Goodfellas or any drama that could be accused of glorifying the mob? Do we need to consign most rap, and certainly most drill music, into the dustbin of history? And should Bob Marley have been arrested when he admitted in his lyrics to shooting a sheriff? Where does this madness end?

The only thing I want to hear from politicians about Grand Theft Auto 6 is how it’s a proper British success story. The original GTA was built by Scottish studio DMA Design in Dundee. It’s since ballooned into one of the most successful video game franchises ever made. In fact, GTA 6 is predicted by some analysts to become the biggest-selling entertainment product of all time.

For all the cultural cachet afforded to Hollywood films or high-end art exhibitions, video gaming has become arguably the most important art form of our age. It’s certainly the most lucrative, with GTA6 already having generated an estimated £1.1 billion in digital pre-orders. And that’s before the game has even been released.

In many ways, the arrival of Grand Theft Auto 6 is the biggest cultural event of 2026. The excitement generated and the number of people who’ll consume it dwarf anything Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey has achieved, or even the hype around the Bayeux Tapestry exhibition at the British Museum. So let’s celebrate GTA for what it is, and stop the fearmongering about the violence it depicts once and for all.

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Listen to James Hanson on LBC on weekends between 4 and 7am.

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