Grand Theft Auto VI has been called “a game of staggering scope” as it received universally positive reviews from critics.

The pair become embroiled in a Bonnie and Clyde-style crime story after “an easy score goes wrong”, leaving them “forced to rely on each other more than ever if they want to make it out alive”.

The game follows two protagonists, Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos, who find themselves caught up in a criminal conspiracy in the fictional state of Leonida, inspired by Florida.

GTA VI returns to the neon-soaked streets of Vice City, Rockstar’s fictional version of Miami, which has featured in previous instalments of the series.

The latest instalment in the blockbuster video game series will be released worldwide on November 19 at midnight in each territory.

What have critics said about Grand Theft Auto 6

The Guardian

Awarding the game five stars, The Guardian wrote that Rockstar Games, the company behind the franchise, has “created the most extraordinarily, indulgently detailed virtual world that we have yet seen.”

They added: “Leonida is so lifelike that at times it beggars belief, so vast that it feels overwhelming, and outside the story missions you can do whatever you please.”

IGN

Video gaming website IGN also gave the game a glowing review for its detailed open world and its high-stakes game play.

The reviewer wrote: “Exquisitely detailed, endlessly ripe for experimentation, and uncompromisingly engineered, GTA 6 has not stopped astonishing me since I started it.“I regularly find myself in love with video games, but it’s extraordinarily rare that I find myself in complete awe of them.”

Forbes

Forbes gave another positive review, highlighting the “fantastic” lead characters of Jason and Lucia.

The reviewer wrote: “Between them, I can’t say I’ve ever seen a better video game relationship than the one they share. It’s not a side storyline as we’d see in many other RPGs; it’s central to the entire concept of the game.”

The publication also praised the game for its character animation and “well-written, authentic-sounding dialogue”.

Vice

Vice also gave a glowing review, praising the highly detailed nature of GTA VI’s open world and “groundbreaking gameplay innovations”.

They wrote: “Very rarely does an entertainment property the size of Grand Theft Auto VI live up to the insane hype that has been forced upon it. However, GTA 6 is not only the best game Rockstar has made to date, but it’s also the most impressive open world game ever released.”

Bloomberg

Another glowing review came from Bloomberg.com who called GTA VI a “masterpiece”, adding: “Few games are so technically impressive, so close to photorealism when the sun is setting and the light hits the Vice City skyline just right. Few games are this consistently hilarious.”

Additional reporting by Press Association