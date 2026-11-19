After years of work, he finally got to tell us how we can yank youngsters out of their childhood bedrooms and get them an honest job. Hallelujah!

Now, just two days later, Rockstar releases this. The new Grand Theft Auto has already proved to be a cultural phenomenon for young adults. It will, says Ipsos Associate Director Jack Maloney, “change how people spend their time, consume media and connect with friends”. The last game took about 90 hours to complete fully, and Rockstar says this new version is far bigger.

In short, it is the biggest waste of time for a million NEETs since daytime television. And it is, without a shadow of a doubt, the worst £69.99 any parent could spend on their jobless offspring this Christmas.

The appeal of the game is obvious, especially to destitute young people. In the tedious world we live in, Johnny the first-class Cambridge graduate sends 200 applications to be a shelf stacker and doesn’t hear a peep. In the fictional Vice City, Leonida, low-life Jason simply walks into a strip club and a burly bloke behind the bar offers him wads of cash for, say, dumping a body in the harbour. If only life were so easy!

There is a slim chance this new game will give despondent parents some ammunition to persuade their adult children to up the ante. Imagine a loving mother hovering in the doorway:

“See, darling, Jason never found work by sending Indeed applications, he got on his stolen motorbike and made his own opportunities! Why don’t you change out of those pyjamas and hand out some CVs?”

But anyone who has played previous versions of GTA knows this new release will be so deliciously addictive that any real-life job hustling will be postponed, not til next weekend, or the one after, but to some distant future date, once main characters Jason and Lucia have completed their journey from street rats to mafia royalty.

Across the UK this winter, high streets, pubs and cafes will stand empty as millions of young people fester indoors, eyes fixed on a glowing screen, their bodies atrophying as fictional characters thrive in their criminal world.

When someone tells me they’re excited for GTA three things flash across my mind: air-fryer-cooked breaded chicken, grey tracksuit bottoms, and drawn curtains. That is the promise of GTA. Inactivity, isolation, darkness. It is a form of escapism so pure and visceral that it lets players forget the misery, loneliness and hopelessness of their day-to-day and dissolve into a sun-bleached world of fantasy.

Finding a job is tough right now, no matter how hard you work for it. And just as Alan Milburn shares his plan to reconnect young people not only with the world of work but society more generally, Rockstar releases this. It’s hard to blame young people for wanting an escape from the NEETs crisis. But a thrilling excuse to lock themselves away this winter is the last thing Britain’s young people need.

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James Spry is a producer for LBC.

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