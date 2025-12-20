Erling Haaland scored two goals and made another as City eased to a 3-0 win at the Etihad Stadium to keep the pressure firmly on Arsenal at the top of the Premier League

By Frankie Elliott

Pep Guardiola demanded improvement from his Manchester City team if they want to challenge for the title, despite seeing them comfortably beat West Ham.

Erling Haaland scored two goals and made another as City eased to a 3-0 win at the Etihad Stadium to keep the pressure firmly on Arsenal at the top of the Premier League. It was their fifth victory in a row in the competition but Guardiola does not think the level of performance is good enough to sustain a push for first place.

The manager said: "I’m happy, I cannot deny that – we are fourth in the Champions League and in the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup, but the way we played with the ball we have to improve. "Otherwise, it will not be enough to arrive in March and April to be contenders to win titles. "I want to be honest. I said to the players, ‘Merry Christmas everyone but it will not be enough if we don’t improve’. "In the first half we controlled the game but even with that we were not in the right places to create and we talked about that. We had to create more chances to be solid. "In the second half when they made a step up we continued to play not good. We did not do the right process to do what we have to do. "If they had scored to make it 2-1, West Ham would have made it 2-2." Guardiola, however, did reflect on some good aspects of the performance, most notably Haaland’s double. The prolific Norwegian has now scored 38 goals for club and country this season.

