Adam Bedoui, 20, and Abdelkader Bousloub, 21, travelled to east London to film anti-Semitic content for social media.

Jewish men walk towards police officers in the Stamford Hill. Picture: Getty

By Jacob Paul

Two men have been convicted of an anti-Semitic hate crime after targeting a member of the Jewish community in Hackney, east London.

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Adam Bedoui, 20, and Abdelkader Bousloub, 21, both from Hillingdon, travelled to the predominantly Jewish area to film anti-semitic content for social media. The pair went to Clapton Common, where they approached a Jewish man, verbally abused him and filmed the encounter for TikTok. Both men pleaded guilty to a religiously aggravated public order offence today, Saturday, 9 May, at Thames Magistrates’ Court. Detective Superintendent Oliver Richter, who leads policing in Hackney and Tower Hamlets, said:“This was a deliberate and targeted antisemitic attack, aggravated by the pair’s intention to post the incident on social media to spread hatred. It is completely unacceptable and has no place in London. Read more: Police say they’ll use every power at their disposal to tackle anti-social youths Read more: Starmer to urge ‘whole of society’ to respond to antisemitism after Golders Green attacks

Metropolitan Police officers stand on duty as people attend a rally organised by the Campaign Against Antisemitism. Picture: Getty