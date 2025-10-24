Dean Martin fatally stabbed Chloe Bashford and then turned on husband Josh when he returned from work

This is the moment a killer confesses to police that he killed his stepdaughter and her husband, before picking their kids up from school for McDonald's trip.

Dean Martin, was found guilty of murdering his setpdaughter and her husband. Picture: Sussex Police

Derek Martin, 67, launched the assault on Chloe Bashford, 30, with a hammer before attacking her with a knife. When her husband Josh returned home from work, he was chased up the stairs by Martin who stabbed him four times. The 'grandad' then collected the couple's four children from school and took them to Costa and McDonald's on the morning of June 9, 2023. Afterwards, he made his way to a police station where he told officers: "I’ve murdered two people." Read more: UK mosques and Muslim faith centres to get £10m security funding boost after string of hate crime attacks Read more: Bristol suitcase double murderer admits possessing indecent images of children

The killer has now been convicted of murder by a jury following a trial at Lewes Crown Court. The court heard that Chloe had dropped her children off at school before meeting Martin for breakfast in Peacehaven, Sussex, and collecting some shopping from Sainsbury's. However, hours later Martin launched the frenzied attack after claiming he "flipped" when the subject of money came up.

Josh and Chloe Bashford were killed at their home in June 2023. Picture: Sussex Police

Julian Evans KC, prosecuting, said: "Chloe and Joshua were attacked and killed in quick succession. Both attacks took place inside their home address. "Chloe was attacked first. When she was attacked, Chloe and Derek Martin were in the house together. Josh was not there. He was about to arrive at home. "He attacked Chloe with a hammer. He hit her with the hammer on the top of her head. Then he went to the kitchen to retrieve a large knife. Having done so, he repeatedly stabbed Chloe with that knife causing severe injuries from which she died.

"He stabbed her eight times, to the upper back and to the abdomen. Two stab wounds penetrated to a depth of about 20cm. "The knife caused severe injuries from which Chloe died. "A few minutes later, at about 12:20, Josh arrived home. Just after he entered the house, Derek Martin attacked him."

Martin discarded Chloe’s mobile phone in bushes of the nearby Sainsbury's after the murder. Picture: Sussex Police

Jurors heard Martin attacked Josh first with a knife – stabbing him four times – before strangling him. After the horror, the pensioner attempted to clean up the crime scene and changed his clothes. He then picked up the four children – telling the eldest that his parents had a "big row" – before taking them to Costa Coffee. Martin later drove the youngsters to his ex-wife Elaine Sturges' house – Chloe’s mum – in Brighton and dropped them off. The court heard although he had split with Elaine many years before, Chloe still referred to Martin as her stepdad.

Handwritten note from Martin to prison guard telling them where to find Chloe's phone. Picture: Sussex Police

Martin messaged Elaine: "Elaine I’m so sorry, I can't believe what I've done, I know everyone hates me anyway especially the boys, I hate myself anyway and please, please look after the children really well. "I'm just about to walk into the police station then that’s my days over and good job too, I know it’s going to mean nothing but I’m so sorry, don't take the children home x." Footage later showed Martin walking into a police station where a uniformed officer asks him: "What's happened today?" Martin replies: "I've killed two people." He then refers to having “anxiety and depression” after being asked if he suffers from any mental health problems. When the officer asks him what caused a wound on his right hand, Martin replies: "A knife."

He told police in his interview that he felt he was getting "used" by people all of the time and had got into a lot of debt. The court heard he had a gambling habit and had turned to burglary to raise money to help Josh and Chloe out. Martin claimed there was "a bit of a screaming match" with Chloe before the horror. He said to her: "I want my f*****g money" to which she replied: "Well don’t bother with us anymore." The court heard when Josh came into the house, he shouted "Where's Chloe?"