The former Man City player says the club's achievements won't be tainted if the club's appeal into claims of "sham contracts" fails.

Kevin De Bruyne during the Napoli Press Conference prior to the UCL League phase match between Manchester City and Napoli at the Etihad Stadium. Picture: MI News & Sport /Alamy

By Poppy Jacobs

Kevin De Bruyne insists his achievements will not be tainted if Manchester City are stripped of any titles, after the club were found guilty of serious breaches of the Premier League’s financial regulations.

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Kevin De Bruyne, pictured here in 2015, won 19 trophies during his tenure at City - a period now being investigated for potential financial misconduct. Picture: Action Plus Sports Images/Alamy

Despite the scandal, De Bruyne, who made 422 appearances for City between 2015 and 2025, says he remains proud of the part he played and retains huge affection for the club’s owners. Speaking at the Etihad Stadium ahead of club Napoli's face-off with City in the Champions League on Tuesday, the 35-year-old said: “I’m proud of what I’ve done as a football player, and honestly, this is my club, I love the owners. “I’ve even spoken to (chairman) Khaldoon (Al Mubarak) about how to buy a club. “I have nothing but affection for this club, and that will never change, (the way) the people treated me and my family for 10 years." He added that although there are rules, "everybody plays on the limit" and said he values his experiences "in between the white lines" with his teammates and other players the most. “I’ve given my all and that’s not going to change in my mind. I don’t think a lot of people will change in their mind how they view me as a player, or how we played. “But everybody has their own opinion, I guess. Other people may be ‘disgraced’ a bit, but I can’t change anything about that.”

De Bruyne said he had spoken to Manchester City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak, pictured here during their Premier League match against Fulham in November. Picture: News Images LTD/Alamy