Guilty verdict 'will never change' love for Man City, says De Bruyne
The former Man City player says the club's achievements won't be tainted if the club's appeal into claims of "sham contracts" fails.
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Kevin De Bruyne insists his achievements will not be tainted if Manchester City are stripped of any titles, after the club were found guilty of serious breaches of the Premier League’s financial regulations.
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De Bruyne won a host of honours, including six Premier League crowns and the Champions League, during a glorious 10-year spell at City that ended when he joined Napoli in 2025.
However a shadow has since been cast over City’s most successful era after an independent commission found that City had arranged "sham contracts" with a number of commercial partners as part of a scheme to disguise secret funding of more than £830m.
The removal of some of their honours are among the punishments the club could face if they fail in their appeal, with City denying any wrongdoing.
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Despite the scandal, De Bruyne, who made 422 appearances for City between 2015 and 2025, says he remains proud of the part he played and retains huge affection for the club’s owners.
Speaking at the Etihad Stadium ahead of club Napoli's face-off with City in the Champions League on Tuesday, the 35-year-old said: “I’m proud of what I’ve done as a football player, and honestly, this is my club, I love the owners.
“I’ve even spoken to (chairman) Khaldoon (Al Mubarak) about how to buy a club.
“I have nothing but affection for this club, and that will never change, (the way) the people treated me and my family for 10 years."
He added that although there are rules, "everybody plays on the limit" and said he values his experiences "in between the white lines" with his teammates and other players the most.
“I’ve given my all and that’s not going to change in my mind. I don’t think a lot of people will change in their mind how they view me as a player, or how we played.
“But everybody has their own opinion, I guess. Other people may be ‘disgraced’ a bit, but I can’t change anything about that.”
De Bruyne’s return to Manchester comes amid reports he is unsettled at Napoli and could seek a move in January.
He did not address his future or speculation about tensions with coach Massimiliano Allegri and some team-mates, but he did express frustration at the media reaction to comments by his wife about life in Naples.
He said: “To be honest, I am pretty annoyed. A lot of noise came and a lot of bad reactions to my wife and family. I saw pictures of my house – I don’t think it is OK. But it is what it is."
Asked about De Bruyne’s future, Allegri said: “As far as Kevin is concerned, we have not spoken about that because at the moment we are caught up in all of these games.“
Over Christmas there will be a short break then the transfer window will open and the club will be open to try and bring in reinforcements. Then it is down to the players and who wants to leave.”