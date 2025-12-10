Guinness Zero manufacturers play down shortage fears after strike confirmed in run-up to Christmas
The update comes after it was announced 90 workers will be walking out
The manufactures of Guinness Zero have insisted it will be "business as usual" over the festive period despite workers set to go on strike before Christmas.
Around 90 employees at Diageo are set to stage an eight-day walk out amid a dispute over pay, starting on December 12.
Workers at the company's Belfast Guinness Zero plant were initially due to strike on December 8, but this was put on hold after they received a last-minute offer.
But this was rejected by the Unite members and the action was put back until the 12th, and is set to finish on the 19th.
Unite says the strike will effectively shut down the plant, which is the world's largest for producing Guinness Zero.
Sharon Graham, Unite's General Secretary, claimed the move would see "empty shelves,” unless the company recognises "the determination of this workforce to win fair pay and make a fair pay offer."
But bosses at Diageo have rejected claims there will be a shortage over the Christmas period.
Speaking at the Guinness Open Gate Brewery in London's Covent Garden this week, Diageo managing director for Great Britain, Barry O’Sullivan, dismissed concerns.
Mr O'Sullivan said: "We've no issues.
"We are well into Christmas peak trading now, so there is no fear of any shortages this Christmas.
"We manage our ongoing part of business as usual."
The dispute stems from pay gaps at Diageo’s Runcorn site in England, which workers claim leave Belfast staff considerably worse off.
The disruption follows Diageo’s announcement last year to nearly double its Guinness 0.0 output at Dublin’s St James’s Gate to 176 million pints annually, alongside a €30 million boost to its three-year investment in the brand, now totalling €60 million.