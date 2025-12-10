The manufactures of Guinness Zero have insisted it will be "business as usual" over the festive period despite workers set to go on strike before Christmas.

Around 90 employees at Diageo are set to stage an eight-day walk out amid a dispute over pay, starting on December 12.

Workers at the company's Belfast Guinness Zero plant were initially due to strike on December 8, but this was put on hold after they received a last-minute offer.

But this was rejected by the Unite members and the action was put back until the 12th, and is set to finish on the 19th.

