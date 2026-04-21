Horrifying moment gunman fires shots from top of Mexico’s world-famous pyramids, killing tourist
Images show the shooter opening fire at the Teotihuacán Pyramids in Mexico on Monday and killing a 32-year-old woman and injuring at least 13 others
Chilling footage shows the moment a gunman fired shots at a busy world-famous tourist site, killing a Canadian tourist and injuring two children.
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Images show the shooter opening fire at the Teotihuacán Pyramids in Mexico on Monday and killing a 32-year-old woman and injuring at least 13 others.
Having fired bullets from the top of the Pyramid of the Moon at just before noon, the man then turned the gun on himself.
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During the shooting, one woman can be heard screaming for someone to call the police as tourists run for cover at the base of the pyramid.
One witness claimed a terrified tourist jumped from the pyramid to escape the gunfire.
Speaking to CTV, she said: "Then a fellow jumped.
"It was someone trying to get away, and he dropped to the next level, but he fell on his back, and it was … it just was awful."
Among the 13 injured in the horrific incident were a six-year-old boy and a 13-year-old Brazilian girl.
Both children were taken to hospital with gunshot wounds.
Eight others - two Colombians, a Canadian, a Russian, two US nationals and a Dutch woman - were also taken to hospital.
The Brazilian teen has since been discharged.
Mexican authorities said they seized a firearm, a bladed weapon and live cartridges at the scene.
Laura Torres, a Mexican tourist who witnessed the attacks, said the gunman fired 20 shots and held several tourists hostage.
She told N+: "I saw the guy who was shooting up on the pyramid… he had people as hostages, after a short time I saw him let one person down, a girl.
"For a moment I thought he was going to shoot her in the back, but no, thank God he let her go.
"After a short while he let another guy down, the same, but the hostages were still there."
She saw a tourist being shot, adding: "She was lying about halfway up the pyramid… This shouldn’t have happened. ”
Prosecutors later identified the suspected shooter as Julio César Jasso Ramírez, a Mexican national.
The attack comes just seven weeks before the Fifa World Cup’s first match is held in Mexico City.
Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said the incident "deeply hurts us".
“I express my most sincere solidarity with the people affected and their families," she added.
"We are in contact with the Canadian embassy."
The National Guard, the Army, state police, and municipal agents are searching for other potential attackers.
After the scene was evacuated, personnel from the State of Mexico Attorney General’s Office and forensic experts arrived to remove the bodies.