Images show the shooter opening fire at the Teotihuacán Pyramids in Mexico on Monday and killing a 32-year-old woman and injuring at least 13 others

By Frankie Elliott

Chilling footage shows the moment a gunman fired shots at a busy world-famous tourist site, killing a Canadian tourist and injuring two children.

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Images show the shooter opening fire at the Teotihuacán Pyramids in Mexico on Monday and killing a 32-year-old woman and injuring at least 13 others. Having fired bullets from the top of the Pyramid of the Moon at just before noon, the man then turned the gun on himself. Read more: Tsunami warning as 7.4 magnitude earthquake strikes off coast of Japan Read more: New Zealand declares state of emergency in Wellington as torrential rain causes flash flooding

Images show the shooter opening fire at the Teotihuacán Pyramids in Mexico on Monday. Picture: X

During the shooting, one woman can be heard screaming for someone to call the police as tourists run for cover at the base of the pyramid. One witness claimed a terrified tourist jumped from the pyramid to escape the gunfire. Speaking to CTV, she said: "Then a fellow jumped. "It was someone trying to get away, and he dropped to the next level, but he fell on his back, and it was … it just was awful." Among the 13 injured in the horrific incident were a six-year-old boy and a 13-year-old Brazilian girl. Both children were taken to hospital with gunshot wounds. Eight others - two Colombians, a Canadian, a Russian, two US nationals and a Dutch woman - were also taken to hospital. The Brazilian teen has since been discharged. Mexican authorities said they seized a firearm, a bladed weapon and live cartridges at the scene.

The National Guard, the Army, state police, and municipal agents are searching for other potential attackers. Picture: Getty