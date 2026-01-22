A gunman is still at large after killing three people on a residential street in Australia.

People on Walker Street in Lake Cargelligo, New South Wales, have been urged to stay indoors after two men and a woman were shot dead in the area at about 4.40pm on Thursday.

Another man was taken to hospital in a serious but stable condition.

Officers are now trying to track down the killer, who fled the scene in a council-owned vehicle while armed with a long-arm weapon.

"A crime scene has been established and an investigation into the circumstances of the incident has commenced," NSW Police said in a statement.

Read more: Several missing after landslides hit New Zealand campground and house with rescue efforts underway

Read more: Mike Lynch Italian superyacht builder sues British billionaire’s widow for £400m

"The public is urged to avoid the area and for local residents to stay inside.

"More information will be provided when it becomes available."

Roy Butler, the NSW MP for Barwon which takes in Lake Cargelligo, posted on social media that he had learned the tragic news just moments after getting off a plane.

"t’s a terrible situation, and it’s still live, so we don’t have much information. My thoughts are with the victims and their families," he said.