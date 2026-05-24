US media have named the suspect as Nasire Best, a 21-year-old known to authorities with a history of mental health issues.

Gunman 'who claimed to be god' shot dead after opening fire on Secret Service outside White House. Picture: LBC / Getty

By Katy Dartford

The suspect in a shooting near the White House has died after being shot by police officers, according to the US Secret Service (USSS).

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The USSS reported that the suspect approached a checkpoint near the White House just after 6 p.m. local time (11 p.m. UK time), pulled a weapon from his bag and fired at officers. Secret service officials returned fire, striking the subject, who was then taken to hospital, where he was confirmed dead. Six senior law enforcement officials identified the suspect as Nasire Best to NBC News. The 21-year-old had a history of mental health issues and was known to authorities, according to multiple US media outlets. Read more: Peace deal to end US-Iran war and reopen Strait of Hormuz 'largely negotiated', says Trump Read more: Trump upends green card process as administration demands applicants 'leave the US before applying'

A member of the Secret Service stops journalist from leaving the White House. Picture: Alamy

Journalists look out of windows in the White House press briefing room after alleged gunshots were heard nearby. Picture: Getty Images

No law enforcement personnel were injured in the incident, but a bystander was caught in the crossfire. Donald Trump was inside the White House at the time, meeting with aides, including Steven Cheung, his communications director, in the Oval Office. The USSS confirmed that "no protectees or operations were impacted" by the incident. The US President later posted on Truth Social that the shooter had a “violent history and possible obsession” with the White House.

Shots Fired Near The White House. Picture: Getty

At least 2 people shot near White House. Picture: Getty

He thanked the Secret Service and Law Enforcement for their "swift and professional action" and added that the attack comes "one month from the White House Correspondents’ Dinner shooting". This shows "how important it is, for all future Presidents to get what will be the most safe and secure space of its kind ever built in Washington, D.C," he wrote. Last month, a gunman was apprehended during the annual White House Correspondents’ Dinner at the Washington Hilton. There have been three attempts on Mr Trump’s life since 2024.

President Trump thanked the Secret Service and and Law Enforcement in a post on Truth Social. Picture: Donald Trump Truth Social

Best, who was from Maryland, was known to law enforcement. US media reports that he had been detained by the Secret Service in June last year after flagging down agents, claiming he was “god” and making threats. He was then thought to have been committed to the Psychiatric Institute of Washington for mental evaluation. In July, he again tried to enter the White House complex driveway, prompting a judge to order him to stay away from the White House grounds. At least one social media post published by Best had indicated a desire to harm Trump, the Times reports.

Suspected gunman Nasire Best. Picture: Sky News

An NBC News team stationed at the White House at the time of this latest attack said they heard between 20 and 30 gunshots at around 6 p.m. FBI Director Kash Patel wrote on X at the time: "FBI is on the scene and supporting Secret Service responding to shots fired near White House grounds - we will update the public as we’re able." Following the gunshots, Secret Service agents urged reporters who were gathered outside on the North Lawn to run inside the press briefing room. The White House was on lockdown for over an hour, with members of the Secret Service posted just outside the briefing room with guns drawn. Photos are emerging showing the nearby streets are closed to traffic, with many emergency services present in the surrounding areas.

U.S. Secret Service Police are seen on a crime scene after responding to reports of shots fired. Picture: Alamy

Footage posted to X by ABC News journalist Selina Wang shows the moment her broadcast was interrupted with the sound of gunshots, as she and her crew drop to the floor and shelter.

I was in the middle of taping on my iPhone for a social video from the White House North Lawn when we heard the shots. It sounded like dozens of gunshots. We were told to sprint to the press briefing room where we are holding now. pic.twitter.com/iqdQwh4soq — Selina Wang (@selinawangtv) May 23, 2026