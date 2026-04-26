The manifesto was sent to family members around 10 minutes before he attempted to enter the ballroom with guns and knives

Shooter Cole Tomas Allen, 31-year-old from California, is in custody after attempting to enter the ballroom with guns and knives. Picture: Alamy / Getty

By Danielle de Wolfe

A gunman who attempted to storm a White House dinner armed with guns and knives is said to have branded himself a ‘Friendly Federal Assassin’ in a lengthy manifesto sent to family members.

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The document was reportedly sent by 31-year-old suspect Cole Allen to family around 10 minutes before he carried out the attack and has been described as an 'anti-Trump manifesto'. Disturbing details have since emerged after investigators obtained the document, allegedly penned by Cole in his hotel room, after Trump claimed that it contained 'anti-Christian' rhetoric. Allen, an engineer and tutor, had checked himself in as a guest at the Washington Hilton prior to the White House Correspondents Dinner after travelling across the country from California. The incident saw a gunman, identified by US authorities as 31-year-old Cole Tomas Allen, attempt to storm the ballroom at the Washington hotel armed with guns and knives. Read more: King's US State Visit 'to proceed as planned', Buckingham Palace confirms following Trump 'assassination attempt' Read more: Who was the gunman at the Trump dinner? Everything we know so far about the 'would-be assassin' Officials, including acting Attorney General Todd Blanche, insisted that Allen intended to target Trump and members of his administration who were gathered at the hotel alongside members of the media. One secret service officer was injured after a firearm was discharged, hitting body armour. The individual was taken to hospital but has since been discharged. As reported by the New York Post citing a US official, the 1,052 word document described how his actions will have given 'a lot of people a surprise'.

Shooter Cole Tomas Allen, 31-year-old from California, is in custody after attempting to enter the ballroom with guns and knives. Picture: Alamy

Despite being armed with 3 weapons, Allen claimed in the manifesto that he wanted to 'minimise casualties' The document detailed how he would spare FBI director Kash Patel, adding: "I apologise to everyone....who suffered before I was able to attempt this, to all who may still suffer after, regardless of my success or failure." Details of the manifesto, which was handed to law enforcement by a relative, was revealed after Allen's brother flagged the document with New London law enforcement located in Connecticut. Speaking to Fox News on Sunday, President Trump described the would-be assassin as a “sick guy when you read his manifesto.” It also comes as Buckingham Palace confirmed that King Charles' and Queen Camilla's US state visit would 'proceed as planned' following another alleged 'targeted' attempt on Trump's life.

COLE TOMAS ALLEN, 31, of Torrance, California, in a Facebook page where he was teacher of the month recently. Picture: Alamy

The document detailed how the teacher planned to carry out the attack and the reasons behind it, with one extract reading: "Turning the other cheek is for when you yourself are oppressed." "I'm not the person raped in a detention camp. I'm not the fisherman executed without trial. I'm not the schoolkid blown up, or a child starved, or a teenage girl abused by the many criminals in this administration. He went on to insist that "turning the other cheek" when others are oppressed does not constitute "Christian behaviour". "it is complicity in the oppressor's crimes," he writes.

U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and his wife, Cheryl Hines, are evacuated after an unspecified threat at the annual White House dinner. Picture: Alamy

President Donald Trump speaks in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House after an unspecified threat at the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner. Picture: Alamy

Writing of his attempt to "minimise casualties", the suspect detailed his choice of ammunition in a bid to prevent it penetrating walls and injuring innocent bystanders. Allen described his targets as being "administration officials (not including [FBI Director Kash] Patel): they are targets, prioritised from highest-ranking to lowest." "I will also be using buckshot rather than slugs (less penetration through walls)", he wrote, adding that they "would still go through most everyone here to get to the targets if it were absolutely necessary". Allen goes on to reference the US President without naming him directly, before eventually signing off the the letter "Cole 'coldForce' 'Friendly Federal Assassin' Allen".

Law Enforcement Investigates Torrance Home of White House Correspondents Dinner Shooter. Picture: Getty

Law Enforcement Investigates Torrance Home of White House Correspondents Dinner Shooter. Picture: Getty