A shooting near the White House has left at least two injured, including a possible suspect, according to reports from US media.

It is understood that a suspect approached a checkpoint near the White House and fired at officers, according to US law enforcement officials.

Two are understood to have been injured in the exchange.

Law enforcement have said the scene is contained and no personnel have been injured.

The shooter is "down" and has been taken to hospital, according to officials.

It is currently unclear whether the second person injured was a suspect or a bystander.

The news follows reports from an NBC News team stationed at the White House who said they heard between 20 and 30 gunshots at around 6 p.m.

FBI Director Kash Patel wrote on X: "FBI is on the scene and supporting Secret Service responding to shots fired near White House grounds - we will update the public as we’re able."

The Secret Service wrote on social media: "We are aware of reports of shots fired near 17th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue NW and are working to corroborate the information with personnel on the ground. Additional information will be provided as it becomes available."

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