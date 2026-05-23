Two wounded including potential suspect after shooting near White House, US media report
Reports claim a suspect approached a checkpoint near the White House and fired at officers
A shooting near the White House has left at least two injured, including a possible suspect, according to reports from US media.
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It is understood that a suspect approached a checkpoint near the White House and fired at officers, according to US law enforcement officials.
Two are understood to have been injured in the exchange.
Law enforcement have said the scene is contained and no personnel have been injured.
The shooter is "down" and has been taken to hospital, according to officials.
It is currently unclear whether the second person injured was a suspect or a bystander.
The news follows reports from an NBC News team stationed at the White House who said they heard between 20 and 30 gunshots at around 6 p.m.
FBI Director Kash Patel wrote on X: "FBI is on the scene and supporting Secret Service responding to shots fired near White House grounds - we will update the public as we’re able."
The Secret Service wrote on social media: "We are aware of reports of shots fired near 17th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue NW and are working to corroborate the information with personnel on the ground. Additional information will be provided as it becomes available."
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Secret Service agents urged reporters who were gathered outside on the North Lawn to run inside the press briefing room.
The White House is understood to be on lockdown, and the Secret Service is reportedly posted just outside the room with guns drawn.
Photos are emerging showing the nearby streets are closed to traffic, with many emergency services present in the surrounding areas.
A large police presence remains around the scene.
Footage posted to X by ABC News journalist Selina Wang shows the moment her broadcast was interrupted with the sound of gunshots, as she and her crew drop to the floor and shelter.
I was in the middle of taping on my iPhone for a social video from the White House North Lawn when we heard the shots. It sounded like dozens of gunshots. We were told to sprint to the press briefing room where we are holding now. pic.twitter.com/iqdQwh4soq— Selina Wang (@selinawangtv) May 23, 2026
The news came just hours after Donald Trump had taken to Truth Social to announce that a peace deal with Iran was “largely negotiated”.
“Final aspects and details of the deal are currently being discussed, and will be announced shortly,” he wrote, promising that the Strait of Hormuz “will be reopened”.