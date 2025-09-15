Wind gusts of almost 80mph have been recorded overnight as much of England and Wales remains under a yellow weather warning.

The Met Office said the strongest speeds were measured at the Needles on the Isle of Wight, which reached 78mph, while Aberdaron in Gwynedd saw 66mph and Capel Curig in Conwy 59mph.

Milford Haven in Pembrokeshire, the Isle of Portland in Dorset and Bridlington in East Yorkshire also saw gusts between 54mph and 58mph.

The alert, which came into force at 8pm on Sunday, is due to remain in place until 6pm on Monday and covers most of England and Wales except the north of the Lake District and far North East.

Forecasters have warned of possible travel disruption, delays to transport and large waves affecting coastal areas, with short-term power cuts also possible.

