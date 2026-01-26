She becomes the latest in a slew of Conservatives to join Nigel Farage's party.

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage introduces former Conservative Home Secretary Suella Braverman who has defected to Reform UK. Picture: Getty

By Asher McShane

Reform UK has accused the Conservatives of 'gutter politics' after they referenced Suella Braverman's mental health when she defected.

Former Conservative Home Secretary Ms Braverman announced earlier today that she was defecting to Nigel Farage's Reform UK, days after Robert Jenrick made the same move. Appearing at a rally for veterans on Monday, Ms Braverman announced her decision to quit the Tories, declaring: "I feel like I've come home." "Today I'm announcing that I'm resigning the Conservative whip... I am joining Reform UK," she said. But, in a now retracted statement, the Tories made a tasteless reference to her mental health, saying: “It was always a matter of when, not if, Suella would defect. The Conservatives did all we could to look after Suella’s mental health, but she was clearly very unhappy. “She says she feels that she has ‘come home’, which will come as a surprise to the people who chose not to elect a Reform MP in her constituency in 2024. “There are some people who are MPs because they care about their communities and want to deliver a better country. “There are others who do it for their personal ambition. Suella stood for leader of the Conservatives in 2022 and came sixth, behind Kemi and Tom Tugendhat. “In 2024 she could not even muster enough supporters to get on the ballot. She has now decided to try her luck with Nigel Farage, who said last year he didn’t want her in Reform. They really are doing our ‘spring cleaning’!” Responding to this, A Reform UK source told LBC: “It’s gutter politics, a sign of what the Conservative Party has become” Ms Braverman's defection had been widely expected following the decision of Robert Jenrick to join Mr Farage's party. Read more: The full list of every Tory MP to have joined Reform as Suella Braverman joins Farage Read also: Robert Jenrick lifts the lid on dramatic defection and tells LBC what Kemi Badenoch really thinks of him

She becomes Reform's eighth MP. The Fareham and Waterlooville MP continued: "Loyalty demands honesty and honesty compels me to say this: today Britain is indeed broken. "She is suffering. She is not well. "Immigration is out of control. Our public services are on their knees. People don't feel safe. Our youngsters are leaving the country for better futures elsewhere.

Suella Braverman has defected to Reform UK. Picture: Getty

Mr Farage said: "We're a party that accepts talent.". Picture: Alamy

"We can't even defend ourselves and our nation stands weak and humiliated on the world stage. "So we stand at a crossroads. We can either continue down this route of managed decline to weakness and surrender. "Or we can fix our country, reclaim our power, rediscover our strength. I believe that a better Britain is possible," she said. “I resigned the Conservative whip and my party membership, my party membership of 30 years. It’s gone. It’s over today.

“And because I believe, with my heart and soul, that a better future is possible for us, I am joining Reform UK.” When asked whether accepting more Tories could damage Reform, Mr Farage said: "We're a party that accepts talent. "If you get people who we believe are talented, who will put their shoulder to the wheel, who will help us, but are also prepared to admit honestly the failings of the Conservative party in 14 years in government and particularly in the last term... then they're very welcome." The Conservatives said Ms Braverman’s defection to Reform UK was always a matter of “when, not if”.

Robert Jenrick, who defected just last week, gave his new colleague a warm welcome to Reform. Picture: Alamy

Reacting to the announcement, Reform MP Sarah Pochin took to X and said: "Welcome @SuellaBraverman. Great to have another girl on the team!" Ms Braverman said Mr Farage was the only man in UK politics who has been “courageously consistent” as she took to the stage at a Reform UK event for veterans. She said that her stance while a minister of calling for leaving the European Convention on Human Rights led to her being “sacked” and “punished” for “telling the truth”.

The Conservative party has said that they "did all [they] could to look after Suella’s mental health, but she was clearly very unhappy". Picture: Getty