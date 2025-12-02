Andrew's friend Gwendolyn Beck told Epstein she wanted to serve under Trump or Obama - while denying contact
Financier's assistant from the 1990s had a run for Congress financed by Epstein, but asked him how to get a damning association off Google
An aspiring US politician told Jeffrey Epstein she wanted to serve in the Obama or Trump administrations, while publicly denying she had close contact with the disgraced financier.
Listen to this article
Writer and socialite Gwendolyn Beck, who counted Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor as a friend, received $12,600 from convicted paedophile Epstein to fund her run for Congress in 2014.
Although admitting she knew of his previous jail time, she said in 2015 that she had not “spoken personally” to her former boss for a long time.
But emails released as part of the Epstein Files show that she carried on pally email correspondence with him for years, asking if they could meet.
In one exchange she asked if she could remove a “smoking gun” article about the pair from Google.
Read also: Andrew’s £488,000 Royal Lodge compensation in doubt due to ‘dilapidated’ state of 30-room mansion
Read also: Andrew will spend Christmas at Royal Lodge for last time in boost for royals as he stays away from Sandringham
Other findings show that Ms Beck, who was at Donald Trump’s 2025 inauguration, had wanted a job in his 2016 administration.
Prior to this, she had sought an ambassador role within Barack Obama’s administration and attended the White House alongside her then-boyfriend, the since-disgraced Democrat Senator Bob Menendez.
Ms Beck, who appears listed under “massage” in Epstein’s infamous contact book, managed an account for her old employer in the 1990s and enjoyed his parties alongside Andrew and the Trumps in Mar-a-Lago.
Andrew’s accuser Virginia Giuffre said that Ms Beck had been involved in an orgy on Epstein’s private island. Ms Beck later said that the shamed-prince had flirted with her and that she might have accepted his advances had she not been “in love with someone else”.
After reinventing herself as a writer (thanking Epstein and Andrew in the notes of her 2006 book Flirting with Finance), Ms Beck then turned to politics and unsuccessfully ran for her home seat of Arlington, Virginia, in November 2014.
It was for this election that she told Arlington Now: “I did call every billionaire I know to ask for campaign funds, and Mr Epstein sent the donations.”
“I am deeply opposed [to] and shocked by his behavior, but he has paid his debt to society.”
She added: 'I haven't spoken with him personally in years.”
However, newly released emails have shown this might not have been true.
“I'm in NYC Friday for the annual meeting of the Circumnavigator's Club, and will stay over the weekend,” she wrote on May 11, 2016, towards the end of a long email
“Love to see you if you're in town,” she added, before signing off, “Love you! And wishing you Love and Happiness, Gwendolyn.”
Then, as a post-script, she added: “Any idea how to get rid of this damn smoking gun article? It's now the first thing you see when Googling me.”
Epstein replied very briefly to her page-long email, stating only: “Impossible to get rid of.”
In another email to Epstein in 2013, she appeared to want a role as a US ambassador within the Obama administration.
She wrote: “I saw (basketball player-turned Democratic House of Representatives member) Tom McMillen last night and he asked about you - said he lost touch.
“He's tight with the Obama's [sic] and is going to be an Ambassador - apparently any country he wants. So great!
“I'd LOVE to be an Ambassador and am going to attempt to raise enough money [for] the next election cycle.”
She dated Mr Menendez, who was found guilty of corruption last year. She arrived arm-in-arm with the New Jersey representative at a White House dinner in 2010 as a guest of Mr Obama.
But despite her apparent Democratic allegiances, Ms Beck then appeared to become a born-again supporter of Mr Trump, and she was later pictured wearing a Make America Great Again hat alongside Jim Sutton, her husband since 2018.
“I moved from the Trump campaign to Kasic as there was a fabulous opportunity to be on his Advisory Committee for Elder Issues,” she wrote to Epstein in 2016.
“Now, I'm going to try to get on with Trump as an advisor.”
Epstein was found dead in his prison cell in 2019, having been put on suicide watch. He had been convicted of sex trafficking and procuring a child for prostitution.
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has been stripped of his royal titles due to his association with Epstein, but denies all allegations made by Ms Giuffre - who died earlier this year.
LBC was unable to find any contact details for Ms Beck, who, these days, is manager of senior health at a Virginia hospital, and also works in advisory roles.