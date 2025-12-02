Financier's assistant from the 1990s had a run for Congress financed by Epstein, but asked him how to get a damning association off Google

Gwendolyn Beck, right, was familiar to Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein. Picture: Getty

By William Mata

An aspiring US politician told Jeffrey Epstein she wanted to serve in the Obama or Trump administrations, while publicly denying she had close contact with the disgraced financier.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

New Jersey Senator Bob Menendez and Gwendolyn Beck at the White House in 2010. Picture: Alamy

Other findings show that Ms Beck, who was at Donald Trump’s 2025 inauguration, had wanted a job in his 2016 administration. Prior to this, she had sought an ambassador role within Barack Obama’s administration and attended the White House alongside her then-boyfriend, the since-disgraced Democrat Senator Bob Menendez. Ms Beck, who appears listed under “massage” in Epstein’s infamous contact book, managed an account for her old employer in the 1990s and enjoyed his parties alongside Andrew and the Trumps in Mar-a-Lago. Andrew’s accuser Virginia Giuffre said that Ms Beck had been involved in an orgy on Epstein’s private island. Ms Beck later said that the shamed-prince had flirted with her and that she might have accepted his advances had she not been “in love with someone else”.

Melania Trump, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, Gwendolyn Beck and Jeffrey Epstein . Picture: Getty

After reinventing herself as a writer (thanking Epstein and Andrew in the notes of her 2006 book Flirting with Finance), Ms Beck then turned to politics and unsuccessfully ran for her home seat of Arlington, Virginia, in November 2014. It was for this election that she told Arlington Now: “I did call every billionaire I know to ask for campaign funds, and Mr Epstein sent the donations.” “I am deeply opposed [to] and shocked by his behavior, but he has paid his debt to society.” She added: 'I haven't spoken with him personally in years.” However, newly released emails have shown this might not have been true. “I'm in NYC Friday for the annual meeting of the Circumnavigator's Club, and will stay over the weekend,” she wrote on May 11, 2016, towards the end of a long email “Love to see you if you're in town,” she added, before signing off, “Love you! And wishing you Love and Happiness, Gwendolyn.” Then, as a post-script, she added: “Any idea how to get rid of this damn smoking gun article? It's now the first thing you see when Googling me.”

Gwendolyn Beck is sometimes known as Gwendolyn Sutton. Picture: Getty