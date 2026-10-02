Blanchard and Urker shared a daughter, Aurora Raina, who was born in December 2024

Ken Urker was found dead at a home in Raceland, Louisiana, on Thursday,. Picture: Getty/Instagram

By Georgia Rowe

Gypsy Rose Blanchard’s fiancé and the father of her young daughter has died on his birthday aged 34.

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Ken Urker was found dead at a home in Raceland, Louisiana, on Thursday, the Lafourche Sheriff’s Office said. The force said officers were called to the address at around 6.15pm local time. An investigation into his death is continuing and no cause has been confirmed. Blanchard, 35, and Urker shared a daughter, Aurora Raina, who was born in December 2024. In a statement reported by US outlets, Blanchard said Urker had been “an amazing father and a man who was deeply loved”. Read more: Jim Carrey marries long-term girlfriend in private LA ceremony Read more: Naomi Campbell wins legal battle to overturn five-year ban from being a charity trustee

The pair pictured together at the birth of their child. Picture: Instagram

She described her former fiancé as her “soulmate” and “red string”, adding: “A connection that time, distance, and even death can never erase.” The pair first began corresponding in 2017 while Blanchard was in prison serving a sentence for the second-degree murder of her mother. Gypsy and her then-boyfriend, Nicholas Godejohn, were both jailed for killing her abusive mother, Clauddine “Dee Dee” Blanchard in 2015. Blanchard was released from prison in December 2023 after serving seven years for her role in the murder. Her case drew international attention after allegations that she had endured years of abuse and fabricated illnesses as a child.

Blanchard and Urker became engaged before separating in 2019, later reconnecting following Blanchard’s split from her former husband Ryan Anderson in 2024. In July 2024, the pair announced that they were expecting a child. Speaking at the time, Blanchard said the pregnancy had been “completely unexpected” but that they were “both very excited to take on this new journey of parenthood”. Urker announced Aurora’s birth in December 2024, describing her as the “greatest gift of all”.

The pair reconnected following Blanchard’s split from her former husband Ryan Anderson in 2024. Picture: Instagram