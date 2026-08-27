Harrowing footage has captured the moment a gyrocopter burst into flames mid-air after flying into cable car lines, killing two people.

A passerby captured the crash at around 11.30 am on Wednesday in Piedmont, near the Italian Alps.

The gyrocopter – which only seats two – flew into the overhead lines over the border of Italy and Switzerland before immediately spinning out of control.

The aircraft exploded into a huge fireball shortly after, plummeting to the ground on a grassy area near the shores of Lake Campliccioli.

The pilot and his passenger were killed instantly.

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