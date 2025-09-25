Most of the closures took place in Asia, Oceania and Africa, while 21 took place in Western Europe.

By Ella Bennett

H&M has announced it will continue closing stores around the world despite reporting stronger-than-expected profits from last year's cost-cutting efforts.

The Swedish clothing giant said on Wednesday that it has closed 135 stores over the past nine months and expects to shut more sites in the current quarter. Bosses said most of the closures took place in Asia, Oceania and Africa, while 21 took place in Western Europe. H&M and Monki branded stores are the focus of the latest closure plans, with the overhaul part of efforts by the retail firm to improve its profitability by reducing its costs. Read more: Man banned from every Boots store in the country Read more: Amazon Fresh: Locations of stores planned to close

H&M reported operating profits of 4.91 billion Swedish krona (£390 million) for the quarter to the end of August, rising from 3.51 billion krona (£280 million) a year earlier. It was significantly above analyst predictions and represented an increase after declines in the two previous quarters. Boss Daniel Erver said the business is “taking further steps in the right direction” but highlighted that customers are still “cautious” in the face of wider economic uncertainty. The retailer saw sales grow by 2 per cent in the latest quarter to 57 billion krona (£4.51 billion) despite the reduction in store numbers. Bosses added that it has seen a positive reaction to its autumn clothing lines this quarter.

