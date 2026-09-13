Manchester United v Manchester City - Premier League 2026/27. Picture: Getty

By Chay Quinn

The professional refereeing body, Pro Ref, has made contact with Manchester United to acknowledge an “error of judgment” relating to Erling Haaland’s winning goal in the Manchester derby.

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Haaland turned in Josko Gvardiol’s cross at the far post in the 60th minute, with the goal controversially awarded after a VAR check, having initially been disallowed for offside. The goal proved decisive as 10-man City, who had Phil Foden sent off midway through the first half, triumphed 1-0 at Old Trafford. In a post on X after the incident, the Premier League Match Centre said the VAR “determined that Haaland was in an onside position” and “deemed that while in an offside position, (Enzo) Fernandez didn’t play the ball”. However, Pro Ref said on Sunday evening that the VAR “did not recognise the likely impact” of Fernandez’s position and “should have recommended an on-field review”. Read More: Controversial Haaland winner sees City down United despite Foden's first-half red Read More: Europe win Solheim Cup in Netherlands after dominant final day sees side beat Team USA 15-13

Haaland turned in Josko Gvardiol’s cross at the far post in the 60th minute, with the goal controversially awarded after a VAR check, having initially been disallowed for offside. Picture: Getty

A Pro Ref spokesperson said: “Following the incident in the 60th minute of Sunday’s Premier League fixture between Manchester United and Manchester City at Old Trafford, we can provide clarification regarding Erling Haaland’s awarded goal. “The on-field decision was offside against Erling Haaland – that was checked by VAR and he was found to be in an onside position. “In the same attack, it was established that Enzo Fernandez did not play the ball and therefore that makes any offside offence subjective, however, on this occasion, the VAR did not recognise the likely impact of his position and should have recommended an on-field review. “Contact has been made with Manchester United this evening to acknowledge what we deem is an error of judgement. A review of the incident will take place.”