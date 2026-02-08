The Norway international scored only his second Premier League goal since Christmas, and his first at Anfield, to help the visitors come from behind for their first win in front of a crowd here since 2003

Erling Haaland scored only his second Premier League goal since Christmas to give Manchester City the win. Picture: Getty

By Frankie Elliott

Erling Haaland kept Manchester City in the title race after his added-time penalty gave Pep Guardiola’s side a 2-1 win in a chaotic game.

The Norway international scored only his second Premier League goal since Christmas, and his first at Anfield, to help the visitors come from behind for their first win in front of a crowd here since 2003. Having created scenes of jubilation in the away end, the City striker was then involved in a bizarre finish as he and Dominik Szoboszlai chased Rayan Cherki's shot from inside his own half with goalkeeper Alisson Becker upfield searching for an equaliser.

Haaland's winner reduced the Gunners’ lead to six points again. Picture: Getty

Szoboszlai pulled Haaland, who then tugged back the Hungary captain as the ball trickled over the line. After a VAR check referee Craig Pawson decided Haaland had been denied a goalscoring opportunity so ruled out the goal, awarded a free-kick 30 yards out and sent off Szoboszlai. With six minutes remaining the title raced appeared all but over after a brilliant Szoboszlai free-kick looked like handing a huge advantage to leaders Arsenal. But Bernardo Silva volleyed Haaland’s knockdown through the legs of Alisson, who then brought down Matheus Nunes to allow Haaland to reduce the Gunners’ lead to six points again. For Liverpool it was a familiar story of failing to hold onto a lead which they only acquired in the 74th minute courtesy of another 30-yard Szoboszlai special. Faced with just a two-man wall the midfielder-turned-right-back blasted a shot straight down the middle with a touch of away swerve to leave Gianluigi Donnarumma rooted to the spot. Szoboszlai seems to save his best for the big occasions as he scored a similar goal to beat the Gunners in August. But that was when Arne Slot’s side were still basking in the glow of being defending champions and that confidence has evaporated since then.

Liverpool took the lead courtesy of another 30-yard Szoboszlai special. Picture: Getty