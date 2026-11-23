Arion Kurtaj, 21, hacked into Rockstar Games to access 90 gameplay videos from the highly anticipated GTA VI, as part of a series of cyberattacks.

Arion Kurtaj, 21, accessed footage of the highly-anticipated game while it was still in development. Picture: City of London Police, Alamy

By Georgia Bell

A man who illegally leaked clips of Grand Theft Auto before it was released has been jailed for seven years.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Arion Kurtaj, 21, hacked into Rockstar Games to access 90 gameplay videos from the highly anticipated GTA VI, as part of a series of cyberattacks. Kurtaj, a member of the cybercrime group Lapsus$, then leaked the clips online under the pseudonym TeaPotUberHacker, and subsequently threatened to share the game’s source code. The game’s creators said it cost the business almost £4m. Appearing at Woolwich Crown Court on Monday, he stood in the glass dock wearing a white shirt and black suit jacket. The hacker was handed seven years in prison, after previously pleading guilty to a charge of fraud and offences under the Computer Misuse Act. Read more: Grand Theft Auto VI estimated to rake in almost £2 billion in sales Read more: How many copies of GTA would need to be sold for it to make a profit?

Having already spent time in custody, he walked free from court on Monday. As part of his sentencing remarks, Mr Justice Turner said: “You are obviously a very talented young man. “Don’t waste those talents by spending the rest of your life in and out of prison.” His cyberattacks occurred between August 2021 and September 2022. Between August and November 2021, Kurtaj hacked into the servers and data files of broadband provider BT and mobile operator EE. In November 2021, BT identified an increase in unauthorised SIM swaps of their customers’ mobile phones, which was said to be part of Kurtaj’s initial hack. SIM swapping allows criminals to trick providers into switching phone numbers to a new SIM card, thereby letting them take control of victims’ calls and texts and giving them access to bank or social media accounts, CPS says.

The then-teenager was charged in relation to the offences, but kept carrying out similar attacks after being moved to a hotel for his own protection in September 2022, using a mobile phone, the hotel TV’s Wi-Fi and a Fire TV Stick. He went on to access the systems of financial technology firm Revolut, compromising thousands of customers’ information. In a separate attack on Uber, he sent an inappropriate image to employees, exfiltrated sensitive data, and deleted data and accounts from internal systems. The attack cost Uber in excess of 2.8 million dollars (£2.1 million). Kurtaj, formerly of Oxfordshire, was initially arrested and remanded in custody in September 2022. He was charged with 12 offences, but following medical assessment, he was deemed unfit to plead. A jury found after a trial at Southwark Crown Court in August 2023 that Kurtaj had committed the offences, and he was given a hospital order in December that year.

Following a further assessment in 2025, Kurtaj was found fit to plead, and the CPS decided to reinstate proceedings. Last week he pleaded guilty to three counts of an unauthorised act to impair the operation of a computer, one count of fraud, one count of securing unauthorised access to computer material with intent and one count of possession of a mobile phone in prison. He also admitted two counts of assaulting an emergency worker. The Crown Prosecution Service said he “put sensitive information at risk and demonstrated a persistent disregard for the harm he was causing.” The police say this case “highlights the dangers that young people can end up being drawn to online.”