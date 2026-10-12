A cyber attack has caused chaos across France after hackers turned the temperatures of supermarket fridges up to 50C.

The hack, which affected hundreds of stores across several of France's biggest supermarket chains, saw refrigerator thermostats disabled on Sunday night.

Fridges were seen to catch fire and hundreds of tons of food spoiled after the thermostats on the units were raised to "unprecedented" levels.

At least 300 shops of Intermarché and its Netto brand were targeted in the hack, alongside 100 Cooperative U outlets and a number of E. Leclerc stores, the retailers said in separate statements released on Monday.

The Paris prosecutor’s office confirmed the large-scale attack was “affecting connected refrigerators ⁠in several ​major food retailers across France”.

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