A group of English-speaking hackers have claimed responsibility for an attack that brought Jaguar Land Rover’s (JLR) global production lines to a halt.

The hacker group, which goes by the name "Scattered Lapsus$ Hunters", is believed to be made up of teens.

Sharing screenshots from inside JLR’s online network, the hackers wrote: "Where is my new car, Land Rover.”

The group, which also claimed responsibility for a recent attack on M&S, took to Telegram on Wednesday to brag.

JLR said it is “working at pace” to restart its operations across its retail and production sites.

The company stressed there is currently “no evidence” that any customer data has been stolen in the attack.

A person claiming to be a spokesperson group claims they will try to extort the car manufacturer for money.

A spokesperson for the Information Commissioner's Office said: "Jaguar Land Rover has reported an incident and we are assessing the information provided."

In April, M&S took down part of its IT systems and stopped sales through its website after being targeted by hackers.

Customer personal data, which could have included names, email addresses, postal addresses and dates of birth, was taken during the attack.

M&S revealed that the hack was caused by “human error” and would cost it around £300 million.

Fellow retail chains, the Co-op and Harrods, were also impacted by cyber attacks in recent months.

Four young people were arrested for their suspected involvement in the attacks and have been subsequently bailed.