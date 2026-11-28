The US Air Force's (USAF) flagship cloud system has been hacked, according to reports, potentially risking sensitive tactical, personnel and logistics data.

The infusion into the computing system, known as Cloud One, was discovered recently during work to upgrade the system.

The discovery has caused disruption across the platform, according to reports.

It's currently unclear who was behind the hack, how deep the intrusion went or whether any data was stolen.

Read more: Trump calls for probe into revised growth figures after lower GDP was recorded before midterm elections

Read more: Trump wishes Robert Pattinson luck as James Bond after checking actor's politics