US Air Force’s computing platform 'breached by hackers'
The discovery has caused disruption across the platform, although the severity is currently unclear
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The US Air Force's (USAF) flagship cloud system has been hacked, according to reports, potentially risking sensitive tactical, personnel and logistics data.
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The infusion into the computing system, known as Cloud One, was discovered recently during work to upgrade the system.
The discovery has caused disruption across the platform, according to reports.
It's currently unclear who was behind the hack, how deep the intrusion went or whether any data was stolen.
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In a statement to Reuters, the Air Force said it "does not comment on the security posture, vulnerabilities or operational status of specific networks and systems".
The statement added: "We continuously take prudent measures to protect department (of the Air Force) information, systems and mission capabilities."