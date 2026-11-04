The “unprecedented” cyber attack saw fridges catch fire and hundreds of tons of food spoiled

Hackers targeted cold storage sites in France. Picture: getty

By Asher McShane

Hackers tried to raise the temperature at cold storage sites at several French blood banks in the latest example of the cyber onslaught on sites across Europe.

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Hackers tried to raise temperatures at three refrigeration facilities to extremely high levels before their efforts were thwarted. It comes after supermarkets across Europe had their fridges and freezers warmed up, leading to the loss of millions of euros worth of stock. The French Blood Establishment, or EFS, said "temperature and defrosting thresholds were raised to extremely high levels" on Monday at three of its cold-storage sites for plasma. "No health consequences have been identified, and no blood products were lost," it said. The cyberattack hit a supplier of refrigeration equipment at three EFS sites. The products targeted were bags of plasma intended for transfusions and plasma used to manufacture medicine.

Empty fridge shelves following a cyberattack affecting several major French supermarket chains. Picture: FRED TANNEAU/Getty

"Monitoring and alarm systems quickly detected the anomalies, allowing staff to take action to ensure that no blood products or samples were compromised," the EFS said. France's national cybersecurity agency and the Health Ministry are investigating the incident. In October, a cyber attack caused chaos across France after hackers turned the temperatures of supermarket fridges up to 50C. The hack, which affected hundreds of stores across several of France's biggest supermarket chains, saw refrigerator thermostats disabled. Fridges were seen to catch fire and hundreds of tons of food spoiled after the thermostats on the units were raised to "unprecedented" levels. At least 300 shops of Intermarché and its Netto brand were targeted in the hack, alongside 100 Cooperative U outlets and a number of E. Leclerc stores, the retailers said in separate statements released on Monday. The Paris prosecutor’s office confirmed the large-scale attack was “affecting connected refrigerators ⁠in several ​major food retailers across France”. Read more: 'There was no Russian interference': Farage blasts Andy Burnham as 'liar' after PM claimed Kremlin meddled in Brexit vote Read more: 'We'll destroy everything': NATO chief’s chilling warning to Putin as he vows devastating response if Russian tyrant 'foolish enough' to attack alliance

A notice displayed on empty fresh-food refrigerators at an Intermarche supermarket in Nevez after the attack. Picture: FRED TANNEAU/Getty

Hackers had “managed to remotely trigger the forced defrosting of the refrigeration systems in numerous stores”, according to French outlet BFMTV. The rapid temperature rise, which lasted for around six hours, led to “the destruction of stocks of fresh and frozen products”. Sébastien Lecornu, France's Prime Minister, has now instructed the country's national cybersecurity agency ANSSI to investigate the large-scale hack, his office said on Monday. He added that the country “was coordinating with its European counterparts, as other countries may also be affected”. It comes as the temperature rises and wider cyber attacks were described as “unprecedented” by Coopérative U Chief Executive Dominique Schelcher.

"J'ai eu des alarmes toute la nuit, certaines indiquaient des sondes à 95 °C" : coup dur pour ce supermarché victime de la cyberattaque des frigos dlvr.​it/TVtW4h pic.twitter.com/thkyy5llR8 — Rennes Online (@RennesOnline) October 12, 2026