Hackney fire causes severe Tube delays as 60 firefighters tackle blaze
Footage on social media shows huge flames, with plumes of smoke rising into the sky
Around 60 firefighters are tackling a fire on a residential road near Hackney Central station.
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Footage on social media shows huge flames, with plumes of smoke rising into the sky.
A statement by London Fire Brigade said: "Eight fire engines and around 60 firefighters are tackling a fire on Cottrill Gardens in Hackney.
"A static caravan and two cars are alight, as well as part of a grass embankment.
"Control Officers took the first of over 20 calls at 1810 and have mobilised crews from Homerton, Leyton, Whitechapel and surrounding fire stations to the scene."
Fire behind #hackneydowns #hackney pic.twitter.com/pfVY8wXk7c— Mis (@mi5dreavus) May 24, 2026
The cause of the fire is not yet known.
All Mildmay Overground services from Hackney Central have been suspended, with severe delays expected for the rest of the line.
This is a breaking story. More to follow.