Around 60 firefighters are tackling a fire on a residential road near Hackney Central station.

Footage on social media shows huge flames, with plumes of smoke rising into the sky.

A statement by London Fire Brigade said: "Eight fire engines and around 60 firefighters are tackling a fire on Cottrill Gardens in Hackney.

"A static caravan and two cars are alight, as well as part of a grass embankment.

"Control Officers took the first of over 20 calls at 1810 and have mobilised crews from Homerton, Leyton, Whitechapel and surrounding fire stations to the scene."