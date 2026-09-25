Beytullah Gunduz, 40, has been jailed. He was the intended target of a 2024 shooting that left a nine-year-old girl with life changing injuries

Izzet Erin, the boss of the Tottenham Turks, was shot several times in the head outside a cafe in Moldova. Picture: Metropolitan police/Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

A high-ranking gangster has been jailed for life for orchestrating a gun attack outside a Turkish restaurant after narrowly avoiding a shooting in which a nine-year-old girl was badly hurt.

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Beytullah Gunduz, 40, a senior member of the Hackney Turks organised crime group, was found guilty of conspiring to murder Onur Guzel, who was shot on June 20 last year. The 38-year-old victim was gunned down outside his family restaurant Umut 2000 in Dalston, east London, following threats and the attempted extortion of hundreds of thousands of pounds. On Friday, Gunduz refused to attend court and was jailed in his absence for life with a minimum term of 20 years. In a televised sentencing at the Old Bailey, Judge Mark Lucraft KC said the injuries Mr Guzel suffered had been “permanent” and “irreversible”.

The judge read from Mr Guzel’s victim impact statement in which he had described his devastation at what happened. Mr Guzel stated: “The attack did far more than injuring me physically. It has altered the course of my life. It has taken my sense of safety. “I’m trying every day to put the pieces back together but the truth is I am no longer the person I was before this happened.”

Notorious Tottenham gang boss Erin was assassinated. Picture: Metropolitan Police

The judge referred to an earlier incident in which a nine-year-old girl was shot and Gunduz was the intended target. He said: “The incident here where Mr Guzel sustained serious injury is another of this long-running round of retaliatory attacks, murders and attempted murders between your gang, the Hackney Turks, and the Tottenham Turks. “It is also, sadly, yet another example of someone outside the feuding groups caught up in violence, who sustained life-changing injury.” Read more: Horror as two Sikh worshippers 'stabbed with large knife' at Kent gurdwara, with teen boy arrested for attempted murder Read more: Four migrants die attempting to cross English Channel

Previously, the court had heard how Mr Guzel was caught in the middle of a bloody gang rivalry between the Hackney Turks and the Tottenham Turks. Gunduz had been targeted in the shooting in May 2024 in which a nine-year-old girl was hit in the head outside the Elvin Restaurant in Hackney. He had been sitting in the cafe minutes before the incident in which the girl was seriously injured. Following a trial last year, hired spotter and getaway driver Javon Riley, 33, was jailed for life with a minimum term of 34 years for causing grievous harm with intent to the girl and attempting to murder three men. The later shooting outside Umut 2000 came after the Hackney Turks had accused Mr Guzel’s family of paying the Tottenham Turks £100,000 and demanded the same amount. Mr Guzel had been on a break from work and talking to his wife on the phone at around 10pm when he heard a “loud bang”.

A nine-year-old girl was left fighting for life after the shooting. Picture: Alamy

He told jurors: “I felt numb and I understood something was wrong with me. There was this really loud pinging in my ear. “The first thing I done was I checked my chest and arms to see if I have been shot in the chest and arms. “I lifted my shirt up and could see I had blood on my lower abdomen.” People rushed out of the restaurant to help and two police officers provided first aid before Mr Guzel was taken to the Royal London Hospital for treatment. While still in intensive care, Mr Guzel requested police visit him so he could tell them about two other shooting incidents in the weeks before which were blamed on the Tottenham Turks. Last April, his brother’s house was targeted and then two days later, five shots were fired at the restaurant at 2am when there was no-one there, he said.

A gunman pulled up on a motorbike and fired 'five or six shots' before speeding off in the Dalston shooting that left a girl, 9, fighting for life. Picture: Alamy