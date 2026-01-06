"The Bikers were plural. There's no Hairy Bikers without my mate," he said

The Hairy Bikers, Si and Dave. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

TV cook Si King has said his Hairy Bikers co-star and friend Dave Myers was like a brother to him, and that the pair "absolutely adored each other", as he remembered him almost two years after his death.

Myers, who found fame alongside King as part of the motorcycle-riding cooking duo, died aged 66 in February 2024 after being diagnosed with cancer. In an interview with the Radio Times, King, 59, said Myers will always be his best friend even after his death and went on to say that nobody else will take his place. He said: "It's done. That's it. The Bikers were plural. There's no Hairy Bikers without my mate. "Nobody's ever going to take his place."

TV chefs The Hairy Bikers Simon King (front) and David Myers cooking in Covent Garden, London. Picture: Alamy

King continued: "He doesn't stop being your best mate just because he's passed away. That's never going to go. "We were like brothers: we drove each other mad, because we were two very different people, but we absolutely adored each other." He went on to say he refuses to replace his co-star and friend, and that he wants to remember them working together. He said: "I don't want to look in the rear-view mirror of my motorcycle and see anyone else there. It's Dave, you know? "And the same when he was leading: I drove hundreds of miles looking at his ugly ass.

Si King and Dave Myers, The Hairy Bikers arriving at the TV Choice Awards 2012. Picture: Alamy