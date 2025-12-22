Rising prices for household goods have influenced 51% of Britons to buy fewer gifts this year

By Ella Bennett

Just over half of the British public are cutting back on the number of presents they are buying for friends and family this Christmas, a poll suggests.

Rising prices for household goods have influenced 51% of Britons to buy fewer gifts this year, the Savanta polling revealed. The representative poll of 2,138 adults, conducted online between December 12 and 15, also found that over a third of the public, 37%, are set to host fewer guests or even no guests on Christmas day. Some 45%, meanwhile, plan to stay home, rather than visit family or friends in order to save money. The Liberal Democrats, which commissioned the polling, said it highlights a “cost-of-giving crisis” influenced by the continued rise in prices of household goods. Read more: Angela Rayner 'would back' Andy Burnham to become Labour's next leader in return for getting deputy PM job back Read more: Doctors return to work as hospitals working to recover from strike disruption

Daisy Cooper, Lib Dem Treasury spokesperson, said: “It’s depressing to think that this time of Christmas cheer will be dampened for huge numbers of Brits. This Government is allowing a cost-of-giving crisis to grip our country and refusing to take action to fix it. “From buying fewer presents for loved ones, to sadly being forced to leave family and friends isolated for Christmas, the squeeze on households will have devastating effects everywhere – especially for those left alone on Christmas Day. “The Prime Minister must take urgent action and take up our proposals to put £270 back in people’s pockets by cutting energy bills and slashing VAT for high street hospitality.” Elsewhere, the polling also found 45% of Brits are planning to curtail visits to the pub or restaurants this Christmas season, while 55% are shopping at cheaper supermarkets to save cash. Labour has, meanwhile, claimed that people are now on average earning £500 more per year since it won last year’s general election, citing the latest pay statistics.