The number of households estimated to have made alterations to their spending stands at around 14.8 million

Consumer group Which? estimates 14.8 million households have had to make changes. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

More than half of British households were forced to change their spending in order to cover the cost of everday bills last month, according to a study.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The survey, by Which?, found that 52% of us have made at least one adjustment to cover the cost of everyday essentials in recent weeks. These include utility bills, housing costs, groceries, school supplies and medicines in the month to mid-October. Which? said the number of households estimated to have been affected, if the figures were projected across the UK, would be 14.8 million – the highest level seen since December 2024. Adjustments included cutting back on essentials, dipping into savings, selling possessions or borrowing. Read more: Tax rises now 'inevitable', says left-wing think tank ahead of crunch Labour Budget Read more: Reeves promises 'fair' Budget amid rumours of income tax hike

More positively, the proportion of households who said they had missed at least one essential payment, such as rent or mortgage payments, utility bills, credit card or loan payments in the previous month fell to 5.5%, from 7.7% in September. A fifth (20%) of people surveyed believe their household situation will get better over the next 12 months and about a third (34%) think it will deteriorate. When people were asked why they think theirs will worsen over the next 12 months, the majority cited issues related to the cost of living such as food prices, bills or inflation, the consumer group said. Government policies were also widely mentioned in the consumer insight tracker, with some people highlighting concerns about possible tax rises, Which? added. One woman from Scotland told researchers: "The cost of living is too high.

Some 52% of those surveyed said they had made at least one adjustment to cover essential everyday spending. Picture: Alamy