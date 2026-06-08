Staff reported being hit with zimmer frames, cut with razors and having hot water thrown over them as violence against care workers is laid bare

Respondents also reported being hit with walking sticks, Zimmer frames, shoes and even brooms. Picture: Alamy

By Georgia Rowe

Half of care workers have suffered physical or verbal attacks over the past three years at work, new research suggests.

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A survey of 1,600 members of the GMB union showed one in two reported incidents of staff being headbutted, strangled, punched and kicked. Respondents also reported being hit with walking sticks, Zimmer frames, shoes, brooms, cut with razors and had hot water thrown over them. Racial abuse featured heavily in the survey, often from family members rather than residents, said the union. The findings were being discussed at the GMB’s annual conference in Blackpool on Monday. Read more: Ministers urged to consider 'total' sunbed ban amid rising use by young people Read more: Operations on wrong body parts and surgical gloves left behind among 400 'never events' reported by NHS over last year

A survey of 1,600 members of the GMB union showed one in two reported incidents of violence. Picture: Alamy

One worker said they were "battered, stabbed with a bread knife, hot tea thrown over me, hit with a plate and cups," while another reported being bitten "so hard she began bleeding". Responding to the findings, Will Dalton, GMB national officer, said: “Sadly, violence is a part of daily working life for our hard-working carers. “They put up with horrifying levels of abuse, on poverty wages, because they care deeply about their job and the people they look after. “As a society, we owe it to these dedicated professionals to make sure they are paid enough to live a decent life. “When attacks do happen, they must be taken seriously and backed to the hilt by their employers.”

Staff reported being hit with Zimmer frames. Picture: Alamy