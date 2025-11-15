Nearly half a million speeding tickets issued in new 20mph zones
Data shows police have issued two-thirds more speeding tickets than the previous year.
New data reveals just shy of half a million speeding fines have been issued on roads with 20mph speed limits in Britain.
Police forces issued 488,599 tickets to drivers who were speeding on a 20mph road in the year to 2024 - an increase of two-thirds on the previous year.
The figures come as Welsh politicians admitted considering reversing their new 20mph speed limits nationwide.
The speed limit in restricted zones was reduced from the standard 30mph to 20mph in September 2023, and was met with widespread public opposition, sparking the largest Senedd petition ever.
Separate figures show that just over one-sixth of British roads are now subject to a 20mph speed limit.
The speeding ticket data, compiled by political lobbying group 20's Plenty For Us, considers figures from ball 43 British police forces across the country.
Richard Owen, the 20's Plenty For Us' founder, said the locations showed a “large amount of variability” between urban and rural areas.
“It’s quite surprising that the West Midlands is bottom of the table or top of the table, depending on your perspective,” he said.
He goes on to add that 10 per cent of the region’s roads have a 20mph speed limit according to his calculations.
“Whereas in Wales, it’s 90 per cent,” Mr Owen added.
It comes as Head of roads policy at The AA, Jack Cousens, said that many of the fines will likely be due to the speed limit changing only relatively recently.
“A key reason for the rise in speeding offences within 20mph streets will relate to the mass rollout of lower speed limits in Wales. Even though enforcement didn’t start until six months after the change, drivers were still caught out by the lower limit.
“Targeting 20mph zones immediately surrounding important community assets such as schools, GP surgeries and shops makes sense and is widely supported."
The figures on speeding tickets follow another report by the lobbying group that reported almost 900 fewer people have been injured on Welsh roads since the default speed limit was lowered.