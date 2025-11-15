New data reveals just shy of half a million speeding fines have been issued on roads with 20mph speed limits in Britain.

Police forces issued 488,599 tickets to drivers who were speeding on a 20mph road in the year to 2024 - an increase of two-thirds on the previous year.

The figures come as Welsh politicians admitted considering reversing their new 20mph speed limits nationwide.

The speed limit in restricted zones was reduced from the standard 30mph to 20mph in September 2023, and was met with widespread public opposition, sparking the largest Senedd petition ever.

Separate figures show that just over one-sixth of British roads are now subject to a 20mph speed limit.

The speeding ticket data, compiled by political lobbying group 20's Plenty For Us, considers figures from ball 43 British police forces across the country.

