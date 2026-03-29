Half of UK households are struggling with the cost of everyday essentials, a survey suggests.

The latest Which? Consumer Insight Tracker found that 49 per cent of households are being forced to dip into savings, sell possessions or take other measures to cover the cost of essentials.

The survey found that confidence in the future of the UK economy plummeted by 13 points to minus 56 in the month to March 13, the lowest level recorded since the end of 2022.

The watchdog said the score reflected “a deep-seated pessimism across the country”, with 67 per cent of UK adults now expecting the national economy to worsen over the next 12 months, while just 12 per cent think it will improve.

It found that 26 per cent of households now regularly dip into savings to bridge the gap between their income and the rising cost of essentials – in contrast with the end of 2025 when financial stress appeared to be declining.

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